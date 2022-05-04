Patrick Beverley Finally Whiffs On A Troll Job

Patrick Beverley is an all-time great troll artist, except he finally missed the mark when he decided to tweet about Ja Morant’s 47-point game 2 performance.

“47 piece…didn’t happen in our series. Just sayin #facts, the eliminated point guard tweeted. Hard to troll a Warriors defense for surrendering 47 points in a loss when you were sent packing in six games the serious prior. No feel.

47 piece 🤦🏾‍♂️ didn’t happen in our series. Just sayin #Facts — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 4, 2022

It is true the Warriors have no defensive assignment for Morant and the Grizzlies did a better job making the Grizzlies star work for his buckets. Unfortunately, no one really gives a rip about how many points a star scores if his team moves on to the next round. Patrick Beverley, per usual, wants the last laugh but fails to remember winning is the ultimate goal. Flexing your muscles after holding a star to 15 or 20 points in a series loss is a job for teenagers in NBA 2K.

We actually thought the concept of winning resonated after we witnessed Beverley jumping for joy over a play-in game win last month…turns out the Timberwolves guard acted like a kid at the candy store because they sent his Clippers home. Beverley was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons and was eventually traded for being “old.” Again, his excitement had nothing to do with winning and that’s disappointing. It’s almost like today’s generation of athletes couldn’t give a hoot about team accolades and instead prioritize personal vendettas and goals?

Patrick Beverley needs to get a grip. He’s a 33-year-old man popping off on Twitter like the Warriors don’t still hold home court over Morant and the Grizzlies. Do us all a favor and focus on trolling the competition, not teams that rolled you all season long.