Patrick Beverley Finally Gets His Payback On Russell Westbrook

Back in 2019, Russell Westbrook told the media that Patrick Beverley “tricks y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.” He would later mention that his teammate, James Harden, dropped 47 points, despite Beverley guarding him.

Welp, Patrick Beverley waited two years to get his revenge, and it was devastating.

“I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all well my boy is The Real Magician this year,” Beverley tweeted.

Love how he capitalized “The Real Magician,” like Westbrook just adopted a new title. And to defend Westbrook a little here, Patrick Beverley was catching shade because of an overaggressive defensive play he made that Westbrook felt injured his knee a few years prior. And it wasn’t clean aggressive play — like diving into Westbrook’s legs while he’s trying to call timeout.

That said, Russell Westbrook’s playing objectively awful basketball for the Lakers, and he’s even receiving boos from the home crowd. Home Lakers fans are rejecting him, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is reportedly looking to trade him, and now Patrick Beverley shows up to put the nail in the coffin.

Beverley won this war.