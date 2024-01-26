Patrick Beverley Accused Of Planting A Reporter During Postgame Presser, Other Reporters May Just Be Taking His Bait

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Beverley is 35 years old and averages 18 minutes a game while coming off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s very much a glue guy, and while he’s an important piece for the 76ers, he’s not exactly creating headlines with limited playing time and scoring five points per game.

With that being Beverley’s new reality, he’s taken matters into his own hands and created his storylines by planting reporters in postgame press conferences, at least that’s the claim that some reporters are making.

Following the Sixers’ 124-109 win against the Orlando Magic on January 19, a reporter asked Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. about Beverley posting “Belt 2 A$$ Tour. Thanks Orlando way to show up” just minutes after the game. It was a bit of an odd question, but a relevant one, and Carter gave an honest answer.

“I mean to be quite honest with you, no one’s really worried about Patrick Beverley,” he said.

“A five-point game? What did you do? I don’t understand how you’re affecting the game. But that’s what he does. He’s trying to get us to buy into his online antics. He’s just doing a lot right now.”

Beverley played the entire exchange between the reporter and Carter during a recent episode of ‘The Pat Bev Pod’ which raised red flags for some in Orlando media.

Magic radio host Brandon Kravitz was the first to question the legitimacy of the reporter claiming he recognizes everyone in postgame press conference and didn’t know who the person was who asked the question.

This then led Orlando sports reporter Dilan Bosh, who was in the room, to chime in and accuse Beverley of planting the reporter in the room while sharing details of the two cutting up after the fact.

Hey. It was a plant for sure. I was in the press conference room when that happened and after the press conference I went in front of the sixers locker room to see the players walk out. As I’m waiting I see pat Bev and the “reporter” who asked that question greet each other — Dilan Bosch (@DilanBosch) January 25, 2024

Then pat Bev walks out the locker room. He was wearing black boots, orange and black jeans. He walks up to the “reporter” guy who was with two girls and tells him “you got it?” The “reporter” says “yeah”, then signals him to follow him to the team bus and they leave. — Dilan Bosch (@DilanBosch) January 25, 2024

The entire situation smells fishy, but it’s hard not to give the win in this back-and-forth to Beverley.

Is it a bit petty for Beverley to allegedly plant a guy in a postgame presser to then turn that moment into a segment on his podcast? Sure, but it did make for an entertaining moment, which at the end of the day that’s what every NBA player is paid to do, entertain.

Beverley’s role on the floor is to get under the opposing players’ skin, and he managed a 2-for-1 against the Magic while frustrating reporters in Orlando at the same time.