Pitt Coach Drops Mind-Boggling Quote About Being ‘Undefeated’ (The Team Has Three Losses)

Pittsburgh Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi seems to be living in a different reality than the rest of us.

Pitt plays UNC on the road Saturday, and the team is sitting at a very disappointing 4-3 record. Fans definitely are not happy with how things have shaken out.

Yet, Narduzzi apparently thinks the team is “undefeated.”

Pat Narduzzi claims Pitt is “undefeated.” (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

“Nobody’s beat us. We’ve beat ourselves. You can say Tennessee beat us, but I think if we’re healthy – even with our backup quarterback – I believe we win that football game. No one’s beat us. We’ve beat ourselves. I mean we’re undefeated, really. That’s how I look at it. We are and I’ll leave it at that,” Narduzzi told the press ahead of playing the Tar Heels, according to SI.com.

For the record, this isn’t the first time Pat Narduzzi has said something that makes absolutely no sense. Over the summer, he foolishly claimed the Panthers could win the Big Ten “every year.” That was comically dumb, and this comment isn’t far behind.

To be clear, the Panthers are 100% not undefeated. Pitt has losses to Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Louisville. The last two aren’t good football teams. Obviously no shame at all in losing to the Volunteers.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi makes delusional comment about Pitt being undefeated. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

I *think* he attempted to drop a variation of “We didn’t lose. We just ran out of time.” However, that’s not how his comments come off.

Narduzzi just comes off as delusional.

Pittsburgh is 4-3, but Pat Narduzzi claims the team is “undefeated.” (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The bad news for Pitt is a .500 record might be on the docket before the sun comes up tomorrow. North Carolina isn’t bad, and Drake Maye is an absolute dog. The Panthers will have to play a hell of a game to win. The great news is even if the Panthers lose, Narduzzi can just keep claiming the team is undefeated. Very bold. You almost have to respect it.