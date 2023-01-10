Pat McAfee Turned Double Entendres Into An Art Form At National Championship Game

ESPN’s Pat McAfee was in rare form during the National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium Monday night, The ex-NFL punter took every opportunity he had to throw a double entendre into the broadcast whenever and wherever he could.

The man knows his way around a microphone and on ESPN2’s simulcast of Georgia’s unholy blowout of TCU for the title McAfee was dropping innuendos whenever possible.

Pat McAfee is so bored he's just testing what he can get away with on live TV at this point. pic.twitter.com/p7D0FKZ906 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 10, 2023

Then McAfee broke out what will probably go down as the call of the night with the Dawgs only up by 10. TCU quarterback Max Duggan handed the ball to running back Emari Demercado who promptly found some space.

Or, as McAfee put it…

Lots of National Championship After Dark vibes so far. pic.twitter.com/8SjPTxSAqY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2023

And with time running down on what was an otherwise unexciting National Championship game, McAfee took some time to thank college football audiences for welcoming him into their homes.

Or, as he put it…

Absolutely top tier Reditt bro humor from Pat McAfee on national television💀pic.twitter.com/pnRoNMDUrR — OutKick (@Outkick) January 10, 2023

Pat McAfee And RGIII Have Shown Some Real Double Entendre Prowess This Season

I see a budding rivalry of sorts between two guys who can’t help but through in a little sexual innuendo: McAfee and Robert Griffin III. Both have shown otherworldly aptitudes for shoehorning a double entendre or innuendo into the broadcast.

One of RGIII’s finest moments on this front was teed up for him. Honestly, if he didn’t say something, there’d be something wrong.

The Wolverines were playing the Colorado State Rams when freshman quarterback Alex Orji found the endzone.

RGIII really said that it was an "orgy in the end zone" during the Michigan game. pic.twitter.com/wKDXMMK5bY — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 4, 2022

Then there was the time he said that Michael Penix Jr. had “big Penix energy.”

Lmao RGIII just said it pic.twitter.com/mQnJsDg3S5 — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) September 18, 2022

The same game also featured this one, which was a bit more of a stretch, but props for trying.

BRUH DID @RGIII JUST REALLY SAY THIS ON NATIONAL TV?!



“You know what we call that… premature snapulation” pic.twitter.com/pi9cDsfRrg — John// Largest Truzz (@gochujangpapi) September 18, 2022

Of course, all those great moments have been overshadowed by some befuddlingly dumb remarks from RGIII, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his innuendo fastball.

