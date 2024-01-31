Pat McAfee Tells Travis Kelce He Doesn’t Want To Talk About Taylor Swift, Proceeds To Ask Several Questions About Swift

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs star — and newly-minted pop culture icon — Travis Kelce joined the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Wednesday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, the topic of Taylor Swift came up.

Who would’ve thought?

To be fair, it would be journalistic injustice to interview Travis Kelce and not ask about Swift. Their relationship is one of the biggest stories in America right now. Love it or hate it, there is interest.

Travis Kelce joined the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and the pair discussed the Chiefs star’s relationship with Taylor Swift. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

So, despite McAfee insisting that he hosts a “sports program” and “doesn’t want to talk about [the Kelce-Swift] relationship,” the host naturally brought up the relationship several times.

We're happy for you brother..



"It's been a crazy ride that I could've never anticipated and I'm having fun with it..



Taylor and I knew each other for close to a month before she came to that first game"@tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/W38R6RYxzi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2024

In fact, McAfee got Kelce to open up more on his relationship with Taylor Swift than perhaps we’ve ever heard him.

McAfee says many people might have initially believed the relationship wasn’t real, or perhaps was a publicity stunt, but now realize “he’s in love.”

As soon as McAfee says that, a big smile creeps over Kelce’s face. He does not deny that he’s in love, and instead, says, “It’s a beautiful thing … we’re two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that.”

Kelce also says he hears and sees the hate that the two of them receive, but they rarely discuss it.

“It’s nothing to even talk about,” he said.

WATCH:

"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other..



We enjoy ever single bit of it and it's been a wonderful year" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive https://t.co/56Jl2OJYjp pic.twitter.com/Ql13mVkzzg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2024

Hearing Kelce not deny he’s in love tracks with what appeared to be Taylor Swift whispering “I love you” when the two met on the field after the AFC Championship game.

Finally, McAfee asked about the Grammy Awards ceremony set to take place on Sunday. Obviously, Swift is up for many awards, as usual.

Unfortunately, Kelce says the Chiefs have to practice — you know, for the Super Bowl — and he cannot attend.

Travis Kelce on the @PatMcAfeeShow show talking about supporting Taylor at the #GRAMMYs 🥹 He won’t be able to attend due to the Super Bowl.



"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her WIN EVERY SINGLE award that she's nominated for." pic.twitter.com/Vpwz7NrqEL — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 31, 2024

We knew the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl was going to include a lot of discussion about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Good to see that we’re off and running!