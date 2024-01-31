Pat McAfee Tells Travis Kelce He Doesn’t Want To Talk About Taylor Swift, Proceeds To Ask Several Questions About Swift

Videos by OutKick
Kansas City Chiefs star — and newly-minted pop culture icon — Travis Kelce joined the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Wednesday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, the topic of Taylor Swift came up.
Who would’ve thought?
To be fair, it would be journalistic injustice to interview Travis Kelce and not ask about Swift. Their relationship is one of the biggest stories in America right now. Love it or hate it, there is interest.
So, despite McAfee insisting that he hosts a “sports program” and “doesn’t want to talk about [the Kelce-Swift] relationship,” the host naturally brought up the relationship several times.
In fact, McAfee got Kelce to open up more on his relationship with Taylor Swift than perhaps we’ve ever heard him.
McAfee says many people might have initially believed the relationship wasn’t real, or perhaps was a publicity stunt, but now realize “he’s in love.”
As soon as McAfee says that, a big smile creeps over Kelce’s face. He does not deny that he’s in love, and instead, says, “It’s a beautiful thing … we’re two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that.”
Kelce also says he hears and sees the hate that the two of them receive, but they rarely discuss it.
“It’s nothing to even talk about,” he said.
WATCH:
"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2024
We enjoy ever single bit of it and it's been a wonderful year" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive https://t.co/56Jl2OJYjp pic.twitter.com/Ql13mVkzzg
Hearing Kelce not deny he’s in love tracks with what appeared to be Taylor Swift whispering “I love you” when the two met on the field after the AFC Championship game.
Finally, McAfee asked about the Grammy Awards ceremony set to take place on Sunday. Obviously, Swift is up for many awards, as usual.
Unfortunately, Kelce says the Chiefs have to practice — you know, for the Super Bowl — and he cannot attend.
We knew the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl was going to include a lot of discussion about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Good to see that we’re off and running!
