Pat McAfee Shares Picture From Colts Game Alongside Norby Williamson’s Boss Days After Bashing ESPN Executive

Things are getting hot over at the World Wide Leader! Just days after Pat McAfee openly bashed ESPN executive Norby Williamson, McAfee shared a picture of his show’s crew alongside Burke Magnus at the Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday night.

Burke Magnus is ESPN’s President of Content. He reports directly to ESPN head Jimmy Pitaro. Norby Williamson, the executive that McAfee called a “rat” earlier this week, reports to Magnus.

Other than the final score.. Last night was awesome..



GREAT company and vibes in the suite pic.twitter.com/KTtvV5pcR0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 7, 2024

Now, a few important notes here. ESPN broadcasted the Colts game and sent their Monday Night Football crew — including Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — to call the action.

It’s not surprising that Magnus attended the game. This was one of the biggest football games of the year for ESPN.

ESPN pays Pat McAfee a lot of money and Magnus played a major role in the decision to hire him. Of course he happily met with the show’s crew and took a picture.

McAfee clearly has beef with Norby Williamson and sharing a photo with Williamson’s boss — and everyone smiling with McAfee pointing right toward Magnus — was not an accident.

McAfee wants to send a message that he has allies among the ESPN higher-ups. We already know that, though. If he felt that he didn’t have support of top-ranking executives, he probably wouldn’t have trashed a high-ranking ESPN official in the first place.

ESPN doesn’t want to have to choose between Pat McAfee and Norby Williamson

I spoke to several people at ESPN and there was a consensus that the network does not want to part with Norby Williamson. If that’s McAfee’s ultimate goal, he might want to reconsider that position.

But, the network doesn’t want to part with McAfee, either. Although he struggles to rate on linear television, he posts massive numbers on YouTube and other digital platforms. ESPN wants more people who move the needle with younger audiences, and McAfee does that.

That being said, linear television still pays the bills at ESPN and Norby Williamson plays a major role in that business. Additionally, he’s been with the company for nearly 40 years and, as one source told me, “probably knows where all the bodies are buried.”

Another person suggested that McAfee is “more expendable” than Williamson at this point.

Again, though, ESPN wants this to go away. They want McAfee to continue to deliver digital viewers and Williamson to lead the linear television.

That’s why they issued a statement supporting both men and saying they would handle the matter internally.

Either way, this drama surrounding ESPN isn’t something they want to deal with. Especially with the College Football National Championship on Monday night.

Pat McAfee is scheduled to appear on the pregame coverage.

Norby Williamson seems likely to be in Houston for the network’s coverage.

Stay tuned…