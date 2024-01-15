Pat McAfee Says Both Sides Are Trying To Cancel Him, Claims Politics Are Tearing People Apart

Videos by OutKick

Pat McAfee believes politics are tearing society apart, and he could be a major target.

McAfee has been taking some fire lately for giving Aaron Rodgers a platform to speak his mind about COVID and crack jokes about Jimmy Kimmel, the ESPN star went after an executive at the network, later doubled down and then caused mass confusion when he claimed Rodgers was done appearing for the season to then appear the next day.

The man has been making a ton of headlines, and not always for the reasons he wants. He’s even admitted as much. Despite the fact McAfee remains insanely popular and only growing more popular by the day, he seems to think a lot of people are out to get him.

The man responsible for the smashing success of “The Pat McAfee Show” said the following on his show Monday:

He [Martin King Jr.] had a dream and I think LANK was one of the closest we’ve had to potentially that dream coming to fruition. So let’s realize that as we look around and realize that we’re maybe more close than we’ve ever been. And there’s an election about to take place next year where we need to remember that we are more close than we have ever been and people could potentially try to drive us apart from the outside looking in. Now, as somebody who was cancelled by both parties last week, both of them canceled me…Two political parties canceled me last week and we are still alive. Let’s remember we don’t need the outside noise. All we need is a little bit of love, which is what we have for all of the people who have good intentions every single day whenever they wake up just like us. Now, with that being said, football is awesome.

You can watch his full comments and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pat McAfee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: "He had a dream and I think LANK was one of the closest we've had to potentially that dream coming to fruition. So let's realize that as we look around and realize that we're maybe more close than we've ever been. And there's an election… pic.twitter.com/IUe6o4iwtW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

At least one person appeared to rejoice at the idea Pat McAfee was canceled (he’s not). Resident bozo Keith Olbermann, who I absolutely annihilated on Twitter over the weekend in a fashion that you just don’t recover from, seems to think ESPN actually took him off the air.

He’s truly the gift that keeps on giving.

BREAKING: this narcissistic moron @PatMcAfeeShow says he's been CANCELLED



Good call @espn! You might still be able to save your rep. Dig a hole in the far corner of the campus and bury this turd of a show. https://t.co/37FKFupK1e — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 15, 2024

Pat McAfee shares message about politics, society and not getting along.

I’ll be the first to admit I enjoy Pat McAfee and what he does – clearly more than that doofus Olbermann. The man goes out there and does what he wants with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

He has a vibe that, in large part, I think is pretty similar to a lot of people who read OutKick on a daily basis. That’s a good thing. The world needs more of that.

*BOMBSHELL*



Pat McAfee accuses ESPN executives of purposely sabotaging his show and leaking false information to the media.



McAfee specifically names ESPN leader Norby Williamson as the person leading the sabotage efforts.



Horrible look for ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rGcOSNcHRW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2024

However, I truly have no idea what he’s talking about when he says both political parties are trying to cancel him. Inside ESPN within the Norby Williamson faction? Perhaps, but political parties? It’s an odd claim from a person who is generally a very straight shooter.

Who on the right is attempting to cancel Pat McAfee? Is Donald Trump or his supporters demanding he be taken off the air? Not as far as I know. There was confusion last week when Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays were announced as over, and then he appeared the next day.

That led to some people wondering whether or not McAfee had pulled the plug early or if it was all planned. Their final sign-off made it seem completely planned, but the way he announced it was done made it seem like there might be more to the story.

“There could be a lot of people that are happy with that [Rodgers’ appearances being over for the season], myself included to be honest,” the former Colts punter turned ESPN star told his viewers last week.

Watch the clip below, and it becomes very easy to understand what caused so much confusion. For the record, I do think it was planned and nothing sketchy was going on. It just kind of came off that way, but honestly, nobody knows for sure other than those involved.

Pat McAfee says Aaron Rodgers is done appearing on the show for the rest of the NFL season.



Admits people behind the scenes at ESPN have major problems with him, but he's continuing to push forward.



Says he will never give up control of his show. pic.twitter.com/1MKFV5K4JS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 10, 2024

Pat McAfee is not a victim.

Now, he appears to subtly be playing the victim card while also sharing a truthful message about politics and America. People 100% use politics to drive wedges between groups, and we absolutely have more in common than some might think.

Does it always seem that way? No, but we’re all living in the same country, and ideally, all want the place we call home to be successful. Of course, some in the media and instigators on social media love causing chaos and separating us. On that point, his message is fairly accurate and positive.

However, Pat McAfee isn’t a victim, and that’s a good thing. He got ESPN to bend the knee during his feud with Norby Williamson, makes an astronomical amount of money and has a platform most in media couldn’t ever dream of having.

Even those on the left who don’t love the show seemed more focused on targeting and de-platforming Aaron Rodgers. It wasn’t about canceling “The Pat McAfee Show,” which Disney and ESPN have shown no signs of doing because they can’t. They license the product to put it on ESPN. McAfee owns it.

Pat McAfee claims both sides are trying to cancel him. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Could this all be McAfee being a bit bombastic and over-the-top? Sure. It’s what he does best. It’s one of the reasons his brand is so strong and popular. He’s simply an incredibly entertaining man. However, I have absolutely no idea who he thinks is out to cancel him, other than perhaps people within ESPN. What do you think of McAfee’s comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I imagine many of you are just as curious about what he’s talking about as I am.