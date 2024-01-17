Pat McAfee Offers $250K To Charity If Marc-Andre Fleury Scores A Goal And He’s Definitely Going To Try To Make That Happen

Videos by OutKick

If you start noticing Minnesota Wild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury taking more shots at empty nets down the stretch this season, we’ve got Pat McAfee to thank for that.

The man they call Flower just became the second-winningest goaltender in NHL history. His 552 wins put him past Patrick Roy and slot him in behind Martin Brodeur who has an absurd 691 wins to his credit.

On Wednesday, Fleury hopped on The Pat McAfee show for a chat, and at the end, McAfee presented a heck of an offer.

If you score a goalie goal this year..



$250,000 donation to a charity of your choice#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/mN0VwbF61g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2024

“MAF, we appreciate you for everything you did in Pittsburgh, obviously as big-time Penguins fans, and what you’ve done for hockey,” McAfee said. He then alluded to Pens netminder Tritan Jarry’s goal from earlier this year and challenged Fleury to add his name to that exclusive club.

“You put in, okay? For the rest of the year, wherever the hell you’re playing; whatever the hell you’re doing. $250,000 donation to a choice of yours.”

Damn. You know Fleury is licking his chops at this. The guy likes to play the puck when he gets the chance.

Look at what he did just last week in a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Marc-Andre Fleury remains the most chaotic goalie I have personally ever seen.pic.twitter.com/ssERmItmuY — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) January 14, 2024

Yeah, if he sees an unguarded cage, you better believe that biscuit is going about 180 feet down ice.

Fleury — who may be winding things down after a Hall of Fame career with stops in Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago, and Minnesota —joked that McAfee’s offer went up from a few years earlier, and it seems like he knew precisely what that would be the case.

“It’s good. I like it. I like it. You went up. The last time I talked to you a few years back it was $100K. So now you’re on ESPN, you do well, eh?”

