Pat McAfee Got Jim Harbaugh To Touch The National Championship Trophy, Is Michigan Doomed?

If you’re a Michigan fan and a believer of superstitions, I’m warning you to look away! During an interview with Pat McAfee, head coach Jim Harbaugh touched the National Championship trophy.

Everyone in sports knows that you NEVER touch the trophy before you win it. That’s a terrible omen. But, Harbaugh ain’t scared. Well, he’s kinda scared. He put one tiny fingerprint on the side of the ultimate prize prior to Monday’s matchup against Washington.

Oh, baby! Jim Harbaugh is either extremely confident or extremely naive. McAfee didn’t appear to offer Washington coach Kalen DeBoer the opportunity, but I can’t imagine he wanted to tempt fate. Just look at the way he laughed after Harbaugh touched it. He knows.

Michigan expected to be in this spot after reaching the College Football Playoff last year. Washington, meanwhile, climbed their way all the way up the rankings through a — so far — undefeated season.

Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy have very different views on superstitions ahead of National Championship

While Harbaugh is tempting fate by touching the trophy, quarterback J.J. McCarthy is taking a different approach. ESPN reported on College GameDay that McCarthy refused to even touch a single rose in the weeks leading up to the Rose Bowl.

They reported that McCarthy visualized a rose in his mouth every day, but didn’t dare actually come near the flower until after they won.

Can you find a more diametrically-opposed approach to the biggest college football game of the lives of both men?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ultimately, none of it really matters, right? Michigan is better on paper and they are favored to hoist the trophy.

But, Washington brings an offensive challenge that the Wolverines haven’t faced this season.

It’s a great matchup between the only two undefeated teams left in college football.

Touching trophies, visualization and all of that is fun to talk about.

But none of it matters once that opening kickoff is in the air.

Buckle up.