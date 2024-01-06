Pat McAfee Goes Full Scarface – Doubles Down on ESPN Executive Call Out

Videos by OutKick

Pat McAfee channeled his inner Tony Montana from Scarface this morning as the on-air ESPN personality double downed on his criticism of ESPN executive Norby Williamson allegedly leaking negative stories about his show’s ratings by posting a scene from the classic movie.

McAfee didn’t need to include any words in his tweet, instead just opting for Al Pacino’s character to do his bidding for him from the iconic ‘drunk restaurant’ scene where Tony Montana goes off on EVERYONE.

PAT MCAFEE VS ESPN

I mean this scene is absolutely perfect for what McAfee wanted to get across – he isn’t backing down. Some of the movie lines include ,”You need people like me. You need people like me so you can point your f’n fingers and say, “That’s the bad guy.”

And also, “So… what that make you? Good? You’re not good. You just know how to hide, how to lie. Me, I don’t have that problem. Me, I always tell the truth. Even when I lie!”

Tell us how you REALLY feel, Pat!

It was fitting for McAfee to use a movie clip considering people have their popcorn out for how this all plays out.

Earlier this week Andrew Marchand from the New York Post had a column that said McAfee would have to significantly increase his afternoon show television ratings to justify his massive five-year, $80+ million salary.

So yesterday, McAfee responded and sent the sports media world into a frenzy when he called out ESPN’s Senior Vice President Norby Williamson BY NAME for allegedly leaking the stories about Pat and his show.

At one point McAfee even called Norby a “rat.”

I repeat – Pat McAfee literally went on air and called one of his BOSSES a rat. This isn’t Howard Stern or Don Imus we’re talking about back in the day that could get away with that… this is Pat McAfee.

So now the question is – how does Norby and the rest of ESPN respond?

Pat McAfee doesn’t need ESPN… ESPN needs Pat McAfee.

What’s funny is that McAfee has the leverage here.

He is that next generation personality with a following that the execs at ESPN could only dream of. The very reason why they decided to do business with him in the first place – because of his loyal fans and the key, younger, outspoken, social media obsessed generation is why McAfee can be… Pat McAfee in this instance.

Also, news tip for the ESPN execs like Norby Williamson – Pat may not do great in the TV ratings because the show airs from noon-2pm eastern.

His audience is in school, college, or working. That’s why he absolutely crushes it in the post show digital numbers when they all make sure to see what they missed once they can.

Well well well…😂 — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) January 5, 2024



Other former ESPN personalities like Michelle Beadle also chimed in on Twitter seemingly appearing to agree with his call out of Norby.

In one single tweet McAfee just stirred the pot and sent ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut into an absolute frenzy. Just six days into the new year and the network’s PR team is realizing that they are going to be in for a longgg year because apparently Pat is saying he’s not going to play ball.

ESPN may not have fully understood what they got themselves into. That he isn’t backing down – not from Norby or other media pundits that think he crossed the line with his on-air call out of one of his bosses. Most importantly, McAfee’s troll-level tweet shows that he is ready to get into a fight with the ESPN network itself.

WHAT DOES ESPN DO NEXT?

Months ago I criticized McAfee for signing the ESPN deal. I thought that he was essentially selling out; that his diehard audience (of which I am a fan of him since his stand up comedy days in Indianapolis) wouldn’t still support him if he went corporate.

It appears I was now wrong.

And it seems the ESPN executives were as well.

McAfee aint playing nice – and the thing is he doesn’t have to.

We’ll see what happens should ESPN try to force Pat to not have Aaron Rodgers as a guest anymore after this past week’s drama.

Oh, and McAfee’s supposed to be on the network’s coverage for the National Championship this Monday.

Crack the beers everyone – let’s go!