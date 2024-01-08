Pat McAfee Double Downs On Calling ESPN Boss A ‘Rat’ On ESPN

Videos by OutKick

On Friday, Pat McAfee accused ESPN executive Norby Williamson of “actively trying to sabotage” him via negative leaks to the media

McAfee called out his ESPN boss on ESPN airwaves, a rather unprecedented move in television.

Monday, McAfee doubled down on his criticism of Williamson during the opening of his show. He said he doesn’t “take back anything.”

You can watch the segment below:

*BREAKING*



Pat McAfee DOUBLES DOWN on his dislike for ESPN executive Norby Williamson.



Says he doesn't regret a single thing he said, but loves other ESPN leaders.



Refers to "old hags" who can't get with the times. McAfee will win this war. pic.twitter.com/CUbnvmMgC7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 8, 2024

McAfee described his relationship with ESPN as “strong.”

He also named-dropped ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and President (Content) Burke Magnus, with whom he says he loves working.

OutKick reported Friday that Pitaro and Magnus hired McAfee over Williamson’s head. Williamson, third in command behind Pitaro and Magnus, did not want the network to sign McAfee.

McAfee shared a photo with Magnus on Saturday at the Colts-Texans game, seemingly taking a shot at Williamson.

Other than the final score.. Last night was awesome..



GREAT company and vibes in the suite pic.twitter.com/KTtvV5pcR0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 7, 2024

ESPN does not plan to take McAfee off the air after smearing one of its most influential executives. Sources say the network still hopes to mend the fences between the two sides.

However, McAfee doesn’t appear interested in a reconciliation. And, as we will explain in a column later today, why his long-term future at ESPN is still a question mark.

But, for now, he remains.

In fact, he will lead an alternate presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight.