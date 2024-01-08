Pat McAfee Double Downs On Calling ESPN Boss A ‘Rat’ On ESPN

Videos by OutKick
On Friday, Pat McAfee accused ESPN executive Norby Williamson of “actively trying to sabotage” him via negative leaks to the media
McAfee called out his ESPN boss on ESPN airwaves, a rather unprecedented move in television.
Monday, McAfee doubled down on his criticism of Williamson during the opening of his show. He said he doesn’t “take back anything.”
You can watch the segment below:
McAfee described his relationship with ESPN as “strong.”
He also named-dropped ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and President (Content) Burke Magnus, with whom he says he loves working.
OutKick reported Friday that Pitaro and Magnus hired McAfee over Williamson’s head. Williamson, third in command behind Pitaro and Magnus, did not want the network to sign McAfee.
McAfee shared a photo with Magnus on Saturday at the Colts-Texans game, seemingly taking a shot at Williamson.
ESPN does not plan to take McAfee off the air after smearing one of its most influential executives. Sources say the network still hopes to mend the fences between the two sides.
However, McAfee doesn’t appear interested in a reconciliation. And, as we will explain in a column later today, why his long-term future at ESPN is still a question mark.
But, for now, he remains.
In fact, he will lead an alternate presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight.
