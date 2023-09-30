Pat McAfee Vows To Donate Big Money To Children’s Hospital If Duke Beats Notre Dame

Videos by OutKick

Duke has a huge incentive to beat Notre Dame thanks to Pat McAfee.

The Blue Devils host the Fighting Irish Saturday night in Durham, and it should be an absolute dogfight on the field.

Well, if Duke didn’t already have enough reasons to want to beat Notre Dame, McAfee gave them another one.

He told Blue Devils star QB Riley Leonard he’ll donate $100,000 in his name to the Duke Children’s Hospital if Mike Elko’s team can pull off the upset.

If you guys win tomorrow we'll donate $100,000 to the Duke Children's Hospital in your name @rileyleonard13_ 🤝#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pUBLlSJwR0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 29, 2023

This is a very classy gesture from Pat McAfee.

In a world full of anger, pessimism and inauthentic people, it’s great to see someone stepping up to help others.

The media is full of awful people, but the fact you’re reading OutKick tells me that’s not news to you. Most people with large platforms aren’t great. This site is one of the very rare exceptions.

McAfee is also a good dude. That’s been obvious for a very long time, and the fact he’s willing to donate $100,000 to a hospital and program he has no connection to tells you everything you need to know.

Pat McAfee will donate $100,000 to the Duke Children’s Hospital if the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame. The donation will be made in Riley Leonard’s name. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The man is incredibly generous, and I’m predicting he might end up making the donation whether Duke wins or not. Now that he’s thrown the idea into the universe, it’s hard to see him not writing the check.

It’s also a great reminder there’s nothing stopping anyone from helping complete strangers who need it. One of the greatest parts about America is the fact that we’re never afraid to step up to help those in need. We’re an incredibly generous society.

Pat McAfee continues to prove he’s one of the best guys in media. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Props to Pat McAfee for the incredibly classy gesture, and Duke definitely now has another reason to fight like hell against Notre Dame.