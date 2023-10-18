Survey Shows College GameDay Fans Hate Pat McAfee, But ESPN Viewers Are Dead Wrong

Videos by OutKick
College GameDay viewers aren’t fans of Pat McAfee, according to a new survey.
McAfee joined GameDay in 2022 as a full-time member of the cast, and later reached a deal in 2023 to essentially let ESPN license “The Pat McAfee” to stream it and show it on YouTube.
As OutKick’s Bobby Burack wrote at the time, ESPN couldn’t develop a star, so it had to go out and buy one. McAfee is probably the biggest name on ESPN right now other than Stephen A., and there’s certainly a debate to be had about who is more important. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
All we know beyond a shadow of a doubt is ESPN is pouring in a ton of resources into making sure McAfee is seen as a face of the network. College GameDay is a pivotal part of that, but fans aren’t loving it.
College GameDay fans don’t like Pat McAfee.
McAfee only has the support of 30.1% of GameDay viewers in a survey conducted by The Athletic, and 48.9% of people voted that they don’t like him on the show. And 21% of respondents have no opinion. Those results are brutal.
If it was an election, McAfee would be cooked, but this isn’t an election. It’s television, and as noted by The Athletic, GameDay is getting a ratings boost with three episodes above 2.1 million viewers.
Fans have it all wrong.
One of the big issues GameDay fans had with McAfee was when he slammed Washington State constantly making an appearance on the show, a noted tradition at the event.
McAfee leaned into the beef before admitting he changed his toon. That’s the big beef people have had, but overall, McAfee was hired to inject GameDay with energy and passion.
That’s what he’s done. ESPN is a stuffy organization with a million problems, and as much as people love College GameDay, it certainly seemed like it had lost its edge over the past several years.
Instead of throwing heat, the show’s fastball had perhaps dropped to the low 90s. McAfee was brought in to start slinging it again, and that’s exactly what he’s done.
He gave a kid last week $30,000 for making a field goal after missing his first try. It was electric and set the audience on fire.
Yet, there’s also plenty of outrage. A simple search on X proves fans have had enough of his antics.
At the end of the day, this is America. People have a right to watch what they want to watch, and Big Noon Kickoff gives people options. However, you’re crazy if you think McAfee’s energy and spirit isn’t the perfect match for college football. The man is a renegade. It might take a little getting used to, but he’s perfect for the world of the best sport on the planet. Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Gameday “used to be” 5-6 “nice guys” with CFB backgrounds just having fun talking about CFB. I liked that.
McAfee’s on-air persona is loud, over-the-top LOOK AT ME !!! …. I don’t care for that. ESPN has made it abundantly clear in the past 5+ years they are not interested in “people like me” as a target demographic.
Pretty sure the viewers are just not a fan of watching a grown man sperg out like a 12 year old for 3 hours. And who can blame them? If people have always trash talked Tim Tebow, despite all he does for charities, telling me that McAffee did something or other ain’t gonna convince me otherwise either.
“McAfee leaned into the beef before admitting he changed his _toon_.” — Maybe this is meant to be a pun, owing to McAfee’s cartoonish persona, but otherwise it perhaps should be “tune.”
No David, you’re wrong. McAfee is simply painful to listen to! Also Herbstreit used to be brutally objective no matter where Gameday was. His sucking up to the Washington crowd last week was nauseating. Desmond Howard has always been horrible, but Big Penix Energy? High school stuff. The show is becoming more unwatchable every week.
I hate all the over laughing at anything approaching a joke but this happens on every show. I get it, they are trying to show you how much fun they are having, and gosh darn you should join in the fun. Let’s laugh for the sake of laughing. Its pathetic.
“Hey guys, what time is it?”
Guys: “hahahhhahhahha”
“No, seriously. What time is it?”
Guys: “AHHHAHHHAHHHA”
“…FFS, never mind.”
Yes Yes Yes …. the “over laughing” HAS become a weekly problem. A competent producer could easily squelch that.