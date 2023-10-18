Survey Shows College GameDay Fans Hate Pat McAfee, But ESPN Viewers Are Dead Wrong

Videos by OutKick

College GameDay viewers aren’t fans of Pat McAfee, according to a new survey.

McAfee joined GameDay in 2022 as a full-time member of the cast, and later reached a deal in 2023 to essentially let ESPN license “The Pat McAfee” to stream it and show it on YouTube.

As OutKick’s Bobby Burack wrote at the time, ESPN couldn’t develop a star, so it had to go out and buy one. McAfee is probably the biggest name on ESPN right now other than Stephen A., and there’s certainly a debate to be had about who is more important. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

All we know beyond a shadow of a doubt is ESPN is pouring in a ton of resources into making sure McAfee is seen as a face of the network. College GameDay is a pivotal part of that, but fans aren’t loving it.

College GameDay fans don’t seem to love Pat McAfee. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

College GameDay fans don’t like Pat McAfee.

McAfee only has the support of 30.1% of GameDay viewers in a survey conducted by The Athletic, and 48.9% of people voted that they don’t like him on the show. And 21% of respondents have no opinion. Those results are brutal.

If it was an election, McAfee would be cooked, but this isn’t an election. It’s television, and as noted by The Athletic, GameDay is getting a ratings boost with three episodes above 2.1 million viewers.

Pat McAfee is a major figure on College GameDay since 2022. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans have it all wrong.

One of the big issues GameDay fans had with McAfee was when he slammed Washington State constantly making an appearance on the show, a noted tradition at the event.

McAfee leaned into the beef before admitting he changed his toon. That’s the big beef people have had, but overall, McAfee was hired to inject GameDay with energy and passion.

“This is the first trip in my life where I’m like ‘how’s this going to go?”



Pat McAfee brings up his beef with Washington State on his show this afternoon.



Says he’s “changed his tune” when it comes to the Cougs. pic.twitter.com/pOucvd8vO2 — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) October 13, 2023

That’s what he’s done. ESPN is a stuffy organization with a million problems, and as much as people love College GameDay, it certainly seemed like it had lost its edge over the past several years.

Instead of throwing heat, the show’s fastball had perhaps dropped to the low 90s. McAfee was brought in to start slinging it again, and that’s exactly what he’s done.

He gave a kid last week $30,000 for making a field goal after missing his first try. It was electric and set the audience on fire.

Yet, there’s also plenty of outrage. A simple search on X proves fans have had enough of his antics.

Pat McAfee has ruined GameDay for me — Dawn (@dawny005) October 14, 2023

Desmond Howard singing “Big Penix Energy” and Pat McAfee screaming for 3 straight hours



What has College Gameday become? pic.twitter.com/eo4Cjiqcjk — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) October 14, 2023

I’d like to start a petition to have Pat Mcafee removed from Gameday — Clemstradamus (@ClintSikes27450) October 14, 2023

College GameDay is unwatchable now with Pat McAfee. The show has definitely gotten way off course and there are tons of things wrong with it, but he makes it unwatchable. We are watching the steady decline and eventual death of the beloved franchise. Thanks, Pat — JC Back🏆🏆Back (@JohnVChristie) October 14, 2023

At the end of the day, this is America. People have a right to watch what they want to watch, and Big Noon Kickoff gives people options. However, you’re crazy if you think McAfee’s energy and spirit isn’t the perfect match for college football. The man is a renegade. It might take a little getting used to, but he’s perfect for the world of the best sport on the planet. Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.