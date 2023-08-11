Pat McAfee Can’t Believe His Show Didn’t Make ‘Hard Knocks’ Montage

Videos by OutKick

Pat McAfee was not happy to see that his show didn’t make it into the sports media montage at the beginning of the new season of Hard Knocks.

The series set the stage for the Jets‘ training camp by recapping their offseason. More specifically, one aspect of their offseason: the acquisition of one Aaron Rodgers.

To do this, the production team cobbled together a montage of clips from various outlets discussing the “will they, won’t they” Rodgers/Jets saga.

However, the most significant moment of that saga was when The Pat McAfee Show broke the news that Rodgers — a frequent guest on the show — was headed to the Jets. However, the show was absent from the montage.

The former Colts punter was not happy about the omission.

McAfee Talks Hard Knocks Omission, Goofs On Colin Cowherd’s Wild Tuesday

“The biggest moment in our show’s history, top-10 stream in the history of the internet and we are very thankful that Aaron chose to do that,” McAfee said on Wednesday’s show, per The New York Post.

“Obviously, we have a good relationship with him. He breaks the news that he’s going to the Jets. They just kinda gave that on Hard Knocks to Colin Cowherd and I think Craig Carton and Nick Wright as well. NFL Films, I thought we had a good relationship. What the f–k is that?”

McAfee said that he saw the montage start, expecting to see his show, but then… nothing.

Still, he said the show itself won him back following the snub.

He also joked that Cowherd had one hell of a Tuesday, having accidentally included the late Dwayne Haskins on a list of QBs who won’t win a Super Bowl, only to get credit from NFL Films for breaking the Rodgers news.

“I was a little taken aback; I was a little perturbed,” he said, before claiming that he reached out to NFL Films who chalked the omission up to a miscommunication or misunderstanding.

