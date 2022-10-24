Pat McAfee Tells OutKick’s Dan Dakich Why He’s Worried About Aaron Rodgers And The ‘Bad, Bad’ Packers

This year’s versions of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look nothing like last year’s team that managed to go 13-4. After witnessing the Packers fall to the Washington Commanders for their third straight loss on Sunday, Pat McAfee joined Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich to discuss just how concerned he is about both Rodgers and this Green Bay team.

Not only is Pat McAfee an eight-year NFL veteran, but he’s also well connected with Rodgers as the Green Bay QB does a weekly hit on his show. In other words, McAfee knows what he’s talking about.

“Hey, they look bad, bad,” McAfee said after Dakich asked if he was worried about the Packers.

“They look bad, bad. The Bucs look bad, bad. Aaron and that offense have looked completely inept.”

After McAfee explained a few pieces simply aren’t clicking for the Green Bay offense, he questioned Rodgers’ commitment.

“Is Aaron completely invested? Is he pumped about everything they’re doing? Is he able to make the same throws as he did last year? These are all the questions that are being asked about the Green Bay Packers,” McAfee explained. “These are questions you don’t want asked about your team seven weeks in if you think you’re going to go on a long run. With that being said, I am worried, Dan”

