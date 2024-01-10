Pat McAfee Announces Aaron Rodgers’ ESPN Appearances Are Done For This NFL Season

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, as he traditionally does every Tuesday from the beginning of the regular season into the NFL playoffs. But, on Wednesday, McAfee confirmed that Rodgers’ appearances on ESPN are done for this season.

On tweets reporting the decision, many commenters said that Rodgers always leaves the show after the regular season. However, that is not the case. I went back and looked at the archived shows from last year. Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show through February 14 — the Tuesday after the Super Bowl.

He also appeared, as far as I could tell, every Tuesday through last year’s postseason.

This is the fourth year that Aaron Rodgers has appeared on the Pat McAfee Show weekly. And, this is the earliest that the appearances have ended.

Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Tuesday afternoon for the final time this NFL season. (Screenshot: YouTube.com)

During the 2021-22 playoffs, Rodgers last appeared on the show on January 25. The Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round and Rodgers appeared the following Tuesday.

Similar situation the prior year, except Rodgers and the Packers won their Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback appeared on the show on January 26 — prior to the NFC Championship loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers. He did not, however, appear on the show after the loss.

Based on the past three years, Rodgers appeared through the Divisional Round when his team made the playoffs and through the Super Bowl when they did not. However, this season the New York Jets did not reach the postseason. Still, Rodgers made his last appearance prior to the start of the playoffs.

The decision to end Rodgers’ appearances sooner than usual did not come based on anything Rodgers said on Tuesday. In fact, McAfee says goodbye to Rodgers at the end of the interview and finishes with “have an incredible offseason.”

"Hell of a year, pal … can't wait until next year … have an incredible offseason." pic.twitter.com/6WSymTbibb — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) January 10, 2024

Still, McAfee opened his show Wednesday discussing the end of Rodgers weekly appearances on his ESPN show.

McAfee admitted that he’s happy the quarterback won’t appear any more because he got tired of hearing the “noise” around the things Rodgers said on the program.

“So, Aaron Rodgers Tuesday season four is done … there could be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included to be honest,” McAfee said on his show.

He also said the show wants to get back to sports and away from the controversies over the past week. That includes the one McAfee himself created when he publicly bashed an ESPN executive.

“Over the last week, we’ve certainly given [the haters] a lot of stuff to get mad about … we have messed up in that aspect,” the host said. “We would love to get back to the point where we just move on.”

However, he did not take back what he said about ESPN executive Norby Williamson, accusing Williamson of trying to sabotage his show.

“On Friday, obviously, I threw us into the fire as well. Forever stand by that,” McAfee asserted.

Pat McAfee says he's happy that Aaron Rodgers is done appearing on his show for the season. pic.twitter.com/qDn6K0zQQH — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) January 10, 2024

OutKick reached out to ESPN for comment on whether the ending of the Aaron Rodgers appearances on Pat McAfee came earlier than originally planned or if January 9 was the scheduled ending.

“Pat addressed the situation on the show today and we won’t be making any further comments on the matter,” ESPN said in a statement. “On background, this was Pat’s decision which we fully support.”