Pat Maroon Mocked By Bruins Broadcaster Over His Weight, Responds By Giving To Charity

updated

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon is opening his wallet instead of his mouth after taking an unprovoked shot from Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards.

It happened on Tuesday night during the Bruins-Lightning game, which the Bruins won 3-1. Edwards — known by hockey fans everywhere for his homerism and for being a total clown — decided to rattle off Maroon’s weight… for some reason.

“Listed at 238 pounds. That was day one of training camp I got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now,” Edwards said with a chuckle before joking about Pat Maroon fasting for four hours.

“Hey, three Cups in a row; who can argue with his formula?” he said, maybe starting to backpedal into damage control mode.

Look, there’s a reason they call Pat Maroon “Big Rig.” He’s a big guy, but Edwards and color commentator Andy Brickley throwing some lazy jokes around like the NHL’s Statler and Waldorf didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

So, as you can see, Jack Edwards isn’t exactly a popular guy with hockey folks.

Patrick Maroon heads to the ice before a game. Maroon won three straight Stanley Cups between 2019 and 2021, one with the St. Louis Blues and two with the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maroon Responded To Edwards In An Unexpected Way

You’d probably be right to assume that Maroon would come back and fire a shot at Edwards, but that’s not at what happened. Instead, Maroon and his three Stanley Cup rings took the high road.

Marron decided to support people struggling with mental health, bullying, and body image by donating $2,000 in Jack Edwards’ name.

He also put out a call to action to get fans to do the same, and some of his teammates and others in the hockey world were quick to show their support.

Maroon has the hockey world on his side after this one.

Good on ya for taking the high road, Pat.

