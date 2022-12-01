Pat Maroon Mocked By Bruins Broadcaster Over His Weight, Responds By Giving To Charity

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon is opening his wallet instead of his mouth after taking an unprovoked shot from Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards.

It happened on Tuesday night during the Bruins-Lightning game, which the Bruins won 3-1. Edwards — known by hockey fans everywhere for his homerism and for being a total clown — decided to rattle off Maroon’s weight… for some reason.

Pat Maroon, fully minding his own business



Jack Edwards: pic.twitter.com/TE27x02Xi2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2022

“Listed at 238 pounds. That was day one of training camp I got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now,” Edwards said with a chuckle before joking about Pat Maroon fasting for four hours.

“Hey, three Cups in a row; who can argue with his formula?” he said, maybe starting to backpedal into damage control mode.

Look, there’s a reason they call Pat Maroon “Big Rig.” He’s a big guy, but Edwards and color commentator Andy Brickley throwing some lazy jokes around like the NHL’s Statler and Waldorf didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

NHL top 3 worst PBP Broadcaster



1. Jack Edwards

2. Leah Hextall

3. Everyone Else — Vast (JT13 SZN) (@VastAttack) November 30, 2022

A blowhard broadcaster fat-shaming a professional athlete and three-time Stanley Cup champion. @patmaroon doesn't deserve that. No one does.



Go home, Jack. You actually sound drunk. https://t.co/EDTQHpD1TT — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 30, 2022

I would agree. There’s no reason for any broadcaster or journalist to do this. It’s embarrassing. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 30, 2022

Boston Bruins fans hate Jack (let me clarify…anyone I know). He is the worst broadcaster out there and needs to go away….Brick is awesome but Jack is horrible! @kfalsTI — Tommy Carleton (Mr Bones to some)🚀 (@tbone62700) November 30, 2022

So, as you can see, Jack Edwards isn’t exactly a popular guy with hockey folks.

Patrick Maroon heads to the ice before a game. Maroon won three straight Stanley Cups between 2019 and 2021, one with the St. Louis Blues and two with the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maroon Responded To Edwards In An Unexpected Way

You’d probably be right to assume that Maroon would come back and fire a shot at Edwards, but that’s not at what happened. Instead, Maroon and his three Stanley Cup rings took the high road.

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

Marron decided to support people struggling with mental health, bullying, and body image by donating $2,000 in Jack Edwards’ name.

He also put out a call to action to get fans to do the same, and some of his teammates and others in the hockey world were quick to show their support.

Well done Patty…. Donating now! https://t.co/4dNTFSbJwA — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) November 30, 2022

What class looks like. https://t.co/l7dGfoe0d6 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) November 30, 2022

Pat Maroon just locked up the Hart, Conn Smythe, and pretty much every other award https://t.co/LU7gmZBV1i — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) November 30, 2022

Maroon has the hockey world on his side after this one.

Good on ya for taking the high road, Pat.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle