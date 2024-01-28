Pat Mahomes Sr. Stops At Baltimore Ravens Tailgate Rocking ‘Kansas City Vs. Everybody’ Jacket

Videos by OutKick

Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed up to the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens wearing a “Kansas City vs. Everybody” jacket.

But, that didn’t prevent him from stopping at a Ravens tailgate to hammer a quick brew before heading into the stadium.

Couple of my boys tailgating with OG Pat Mahomes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R4jsrs5u8k — Devin (@DevinDae1) January 28, 2024

I love this move out of Pat Mahomes, Sr. Why? Because it’s the perfect “one of us” moment. His son is the best player in football and about to start at quarterback for the sixth-straight AFC Championship.

But, those Ravens fan have beer! I’m not turning down a free beer, I don’t know about you. Clearly, Mahomes Sr. isn’t either. Which makes him even more likable.

His jacket choice is interesting, though. Sure, there are a lot of NFL fans rooting against the Chiefs for myriad reasons. Many fans are just tired of Kansas City, which has dominated the AFC for over a half-decade.

Plus, there’s that whole Taylor Swift thing that annoys a section of football fans. However, the Swift thing makes it tough for the “vs. everybody” claim.

Pat Mahomes Sr. arrived wearing a “Kansas City vs. Everybody” jacket. pic.twitter.com/oTe7dcN3BB — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 28, 2024

You see, there are A LOT of new Kansas City Chiefs fans who don’t live in Kansas City thanks to Taylor Swift. And, that’s a VERY large number of people. Not sure the Chiefs can claim to be against “everybody” when the army of Swifties is very much on their side.

Speaking of Swift and Pat Mahomes Sr., there was a clip going around claiming to show the elder Mahomes annoyed with Taylor Swift’s behavior in her suite during the Buffalo Bills win.

What do you think is running through Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s mind?



pic.twitter.com/mhcEAdE8im — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) January 22, 2024

One problem: that’s not Pat Mahomes Sr. He cleared that up during a radio interview this week. He said he sat in a different suite from the Kelce-Swift crew.

Pat Mahomes Sr. said he was in a different suite than Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, and Taylor Swift during the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Additionally, he somewhat jokingly said he’s not interested in being a suite with her.

Pat Mahomes Sr. clears up what happened in his infamous Taylor Swift/Jason Kelce Suite Reaction Clip… Spoiler Alert: It Wasn't Him! @EvanandTikiWFAN pic.twitter.com/cP7Wqn1iQ7 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 25, 2024

Pat Mahomes Sr. was asked if he’ll be in a suite with Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Company.



“I hope not,” he said. pic.twitter.com/c4GBI4czbp — Clips & Quips (@Clipselberry) January 26, 2024

I don’t care what anyone says. All this Mahomes-Swift-Kelce stuff is hilarious.

I hope they reach the Super Bowl.

Also, I hope they make it because I bet them +4.5.