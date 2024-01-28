Pat Mahomes Sr. Stops At Baltimore Ravens Tailgate Rocking ‘Kansas City Vs. Everybody’ Jacket

Videos by OutKick
Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed up to the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens wearing a “Kansas City vs. Everybody” jacket.
But, that didn’t prevent him from stopping at a Ravens tailgate to hammer a quick brew before heading into the stadium.
I love this move out of Pat Mahomes, Sr. Why? Because it’s the perfect “one of us” moment. His son is the best player in football and about to start at quarterback for the sixth-straight AFC Championship.
But, those Ravens fan have beer! I’m not turning down a free beer, I don’t know about you. Clearly, Mahomes Sr. isn’t either. Which makes him even more likable.
His jacket choice is interesting, though. Sure, there are a lot of NFL fans rooting against the Chiefs for myriad reasons. Many fans are just tired of Kansas City, which has dominated the AFC for over a half-decade.
Plus, there’s that whole Taylor Swift thing that annoys a section of football fans. However, the Swift thing makes it tough for the “vs. everybody” claim.
You see, there are A LOT of new Kansas City Chiefs fans who don’t live in Kansas City thanks to Taylor Swift. And, that’s a VERY large number of people. Not sure the Chiefs can claim to be against “everybody” when the army of Swifties is very much on their side.
Speaking of Swift and Pat Mahomes Sr., there was a clip going around claiming to show the elder Mahomes annoyed with Taylor Swift’s behavior in her suite during the Buffalo Bills win.
One problem: that’s not Pat Mahomes Sr. He cleared that up during a radio interview this week. He said he sat in a different suite from the Kelce-Swift crew.
Additionally, he somewhat jokingly said he’s not interested in being a suite with her.
I don’t care what anyone says. All this Mahomes-Swift-Kelce stuff is hilarious.
I hope they reach the Super Bowl.
Also, I hope they make it because I bet them +4.5.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak