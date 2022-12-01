Pat Beverley Doesn’t Regret Pushing Deandre Ayton, Says He’d Do It Again

Patrick Beverley is a man among boys in the NBA.

After shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton for trolling one of his Lakers teammates following a hard foul, Beverley received a three-game suspension from the NBA.

Since that spat, Beverley has fully owned his role as the team’s goon, especially when it involves shoving a player from one of the softest and egotistical teams in the Association.

Pat Talks More Smack

During a segment on his Pat Bev Pod show, Beverley was asked about the incident that led to his suspension now that the three-game ban has been completed following the Lakers’ game on Monday against the Pacers.

When asked if he’d do it all over again, Beverley candidly doubled down with a hell yes.

“F**k that,” Beverley said. “F**k him. We not going for that s**t. Ask people who’s played with me. Ask superstars that played with me. There’s a reason guys want me on their team after they heard about the trade this summer.”

He added, “Very unfortunate situation, you know. And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing.”

Though Beverley’s long been known to get scrappy with opponents and ignore the tacit code of conduct among players by openly calling them out to their faces, this may be his best work yet.

So far, it’s the only work he’s been doing for Darvin Ham and the Lakers.

Beverley is off to a terrible start for the Lakers: averaging 4.2 points (26.8 FG %), 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.1 minutes of action per game.

Despite the shooting slump, Beverley’s role as the team’s agitator is at an All-Star quality.

