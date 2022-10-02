Pastor Turned Stripper Celebrates Milestone By Making Thousands During Live Stream

People change careers all the time. Rarely are the career changes as drastic as going from a pastor to a stripper, but it does happen.

Former pastor Nikole Mitchell is someone who has made the switch. She left the church in 2017 after attending an LGBT-oriented theater performance the year before and discovering some things about herself.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t think I’m straight’ and it rocked my world,” said Mitchell. “I knew if I revealed my queerness I would lose it all because the church is not welcoming to queer people.”

Nikole Mitchell/Instagram

After leaving the church she fulfilled a dream of hers and got into stripping. Then three years ago, before it was popular, Nikole joined OnlyFans.

This weekend she celebrated her three year anniversary on the platform with a live stream that earned her thousands in tips. She shared the details on social media as she looks forward to year four.

Dreams Do Come True

Nikole said, “147 viewers. 2127 likes. 892 comments. $3,842 in tips. And nearly 5 hours of magic.”

“Last night was… incredible. I couldn’t have imagined a better way to celebrate my 3 year anniversary on 0F than an evening of fun, laughter, and a whole load of hotness with my amazing fans.”

“Because of them, what I do is not only possible, it’s absolutely beautiful,” she added. “I am so fortunate, so freakin grateful, and so in love. I can’t wait to see what year 4 has in store. Thank you to everyone who showed up for it – it was a night I will never forget!! Love you all!!”

The internet is a wild place. Pastor and stripper couldn’t be further apart, yet here we are. Another internet success story, if you that’s what you want to call it.