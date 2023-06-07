Videos by OutKick

Parker McCollum and Parker Millsap share the same first name and first initial of their last names. There is apparently some serious beef in the country music world between the two Parker Ms.

McCollum and Millsap have both been on upward trajectories in recent years in terms of popularity, though the former has far out-grown the latter. That isn’t to say that one is better than the other, but McCollum has 5.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and Millsap has just 440,000.

Over the course of the past few years, McCollum has not been shy in clapping back at the haters. He’s never been one to mince his words.

Unfortunately, Millsap was the most recent victim of his blunt social media commentary. McCollum did not hold back on the other Parker M, but Millsap took a mature approach and didn’t let it go unaddressed.

In an effort to grow his brand, Millsap shot his shot at some of the biggest artists in country music. He asked Zach Bryan, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and McCollum to cut his song ‘Front Porchin.’

The song is off of his new album ‘Wilderness Within You,’ which dropped on May 12.

Millsap even offered to play guitar on the track for free.

The response was likely not what he had hoped. Bryan, Bryan, Stapleton, Combs and Brown did not reply.

McCollum did. He quote-tweeted the request and publicly dismantled Millsap.

Bout 10 years ago I saw this guy at the Saxon pub in Austin. I was 20 years old and a huge fan. He was a total dick to me after his set when I tried to talk to him. Funny how things work out. — Parker McCollum in response to Parker Millsap on Twitter

Millsap stood up for himself and apologized if he came across in the way that McCollum described.

I’m sorry Parker. I remember meeting you. I don’t remember being a dick, but I’m truly sorry if I came across that way. 10 years ago I was 20 years old too. I’ve done a lot of growing since then. I’m happy for your success. — Parker Millsap (@parkermillsap) June 6, 2023

Credit to Millsap. McCollum came at him with guns blazing over a 10-year-old interaction.

Millsap could have stayed quiet. He could have pushed back with something equally as vicious.

Instead, Millsap took the high road, offered a genuine apology, and spoke from his heart. Well done.