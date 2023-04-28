Paris Johnson Jr. Brings Ice, Girlfriend Ana Burk To Arizona

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Cardinals have a new tackle in Paris Johnson Jr. and he’s bringing some fire and ice to the desert. Drafted sixth overall on Thursday evening, Johnson appears equipped to handle any Arizona climate, thanks to his choice of draft night jewelry and his girlfriend, Ana Burk.

Even before knowing he was headed to the desert, Johnson was ensured of staying cool thanks to a diamond necklace that looks as if it’s sale could fund my kids’ college education.

Paris Johnson Jr. and his Draft night ice are headed to the Arizona Cardinals.

Size-wise, Johnson’s bling rivaled Flava Flav’s clock. But I suppose that’s necessary considering the newest member of the Cardinals is just a shade under 6’7 and 315 pounds. In addition to the necklace, Paris wore a gold “P” pin on his right lapel. All told, I’m willing to bet that from the chest up, Johnson’s fit cost more than the Oakland A’s roster.

Who wore it better, Flava Flav or Paris Johnson Jr.?

Though his neck was plenty cool, Johnson’s arm proved to be fire. At one point, that arm was accompanied by Johnson’s girlfriend, Ana Burk, who appears ready to bring even more heat to the desert.

Like Johnson, Burk attended Ohio State. The Buckeye couple seems ready and willing to embrace Arizona, and it’s a safe bet to assume Arizona’s happy to have them both.

Ana Burk Attended NFL Draft With Paris Johnson Jr.

Burk and Johnson have dated for more than two years and she’s used to wearing red by now, so her wardrobe won’t need to change much.

NFL WAGs, You’ve Been Warned

Between Thursday evening and the draft’s end on Saturday, a couple hundred NFL vets should be on notice. But the players aren’t the only ones suddenly in danger of losing their jobs. Wives and girlfriends of existing players beware, there’s a rookie crop of WAGs making their way into the league.

From Will Levis’ girlfriend AND sister Kelly, to Lukas Van Ness’ arm candy. And now Ana Burk. Shots have been fired. These ladies aren’t just going to sit on the sidelines and wait their turn. They appear to be Day One starters.

So listen up ladies. There is no offseason. It’s time to hit the nearest Lululemon, cake on the bronzer and fire off some IG content. No one’s job is safe, especially those who work in the desert.

