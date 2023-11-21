Paris Hilton Had A Big F1 Weekend, Winnie Cooper Needs Your Fashion Advice & Fat Browns Fan Looks Like He’s Going To Blow

Videos by OutKick

Guys, I’m not sleeping as long as I was two months ago…what does it all mean?

I need some advice from the old-timers around here who’ve seen a few things.

At least 80% of the time over the last 2-3 weeks, I’m waking straight up at around 5 a.m. (yes, I know you get up at 3 a.m. to get a pump in before making a four-course meal for your kids before setting up stock trades and taking the pack of dogs for a five-mile hike before going to work…save the emails…I stay up watching NFL games) — well before my alarm is set to go off — like I’m shot straight out of a cannon just ready to go for the day. I don’t find myself wanting to go back to sleep for 30 minutes. I’m in full attack mode and I’m not even on that Frank Thomas testosterone stuff he sells at 3 a.m. on the Bally Sports network.

Is something wrong?

Am I about to start taking leaks with LED-lit toilet seats like some of you guys have been warning about?

I’m not going to lie, this whole waking up shot out of a cannon with full energy is strange and I need to know if this is the point in life when I join a coffee club at McDonald’s with the farmers and retirees like back home in tiny Brookville where the old-timers greeted each other with a “mornin'” and nod of their Styrofoam® coffee cups.

My grandfather was a member of that group. He knew all the farmers even though he never farmed a day in his life because he woke up shot out of a cannon and the McDonald’s coffee club was the only thing to do at 5 a.m.

One of you has to know what’s going on here. Am I about to join an indoor walking club at the local Meijer store?

• Is it insomnia? I don’t wake up at any other point in the night. I’m sleeping like a rock!

• Physical pain? Nope. Again, I’m sleeping like a rock.

• Napping during the day? Nope. I’m blogging, getting Screencaps the III from school or working on an edition of Screencaps

• Technology in bed? Nope.

• Stress? I’m a blogger. It’s pretty low-stress.

• Aging/circadian rhythm change? An expert would need to explain this to me.

I go to sleep instantly. I wake up instantly. I don’t feel tired. I don’t wake up because I need to take a leak into the LED toilet. Honestly, there are millions of people who wish they were getting this rock-hard night of sleep.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Go away, Donna Kelce

• Aaron in Lisbon, WI says:

Joe,

You are spot on with the Donna Kelce overload. Enough!

Mama Pfizer is super annoying.

NFL or NCAA team/city name analysis

• Brian B. is fed up:

A – Anyone

U – Usually

B – Beats

U – Us

R – Red

N – Necks

After this weekend it is definitely true.

• Galen in TN wants in on this fun:

After my 31 years in ATL and even working for the Falcons for a one and done…

F’n

Always

Losing

Cause

Offense

No

Shows

How a Filipino native became a Screencaps fan

Mickey C., who sent in a Filipino sunset photo last week, wrote in to tell me that he’s a Filipino native and he still lives in the Philippines. Being the Vice President of OutKick Audience Engagement, I needed a short story on how a guy in the Philippines ends up reading about Americans lighting their toilets with LEDs, patio beers, mowing, college football and Texas chili vs. regular chili on a daily basis.

It turns out this column translates well to others around the world.

• Mickey C. explains:

Started reading Outkick pre-COVID … looking for non-woke sports content (i.e., beyond scores and stats) after my previous go-to sites (e.g., si.com) went rogue on me. But it was during COVID that I really started being an Outkick regular … especially for the rational COVID takes.

I also enjoyed the short and sadly truncated Jason Whitlock era, which was around the time I discovered Screencaps. And I’ve been a regular ever since. From the great Hildee navel debate, the Mike and Cindy vacation pics, the launch of the TNML, the IG and Twitter embed crisis, the great sunset versus sunrise debate … I’ve seen it all.

Pro tip for Todd Z., just scroll past the stuff you aren’t interest in. And go Lions!

Mickey wrote in a previous email:

If you ever do want to organize a teambuilding event here, I’ve got you covered

Kinsey:

And just like that, you can add the Philippines to the Screencaps readership. For a dumb blogger who came up with this dumb-ish column, this is huge. It’s probably time to start calling this column “world famous.”

Military photos to make Todd Z. & his gang of sunset haters happy

• Pete G. has Todd Z. covered:

In regards to sending you our Military pictures, here are a couple of pictures I took myself with my little 1970’s era small camera looking out the window of our passenger plane while I was in the U.S. Marines way back in the day.

Our squadron (VMFA-232) was heading out for a 6 month WestPac deployment from our home base in Hawaii. My squadrons F-4 Phantom Fighter Jets (the F-4 was the best Fighter Jet in the world for quite awhile there) were flying right along with us just outside our plane and a couple of times they came up really close to us on both sides of our plane so we could take pictures.

I mean, maybe they were just bored and wanted to use up some time on the long flight by making the Passenger plane pilot nervous. In any case, the closest plane (number 00) was flown by our Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Horak.

Remember that this is with a handheld camera with no zoom capabilities where you had a roll of only 12 pictures. You took a picture and then had to roll a little wheel on your camera in order to move the film into the next position in order to be able to take the next picture and repeat that for all 12 shots. After taking your 12 pictures you then had to develop the film later by turning the roll into a photography store that could then develop the negatives into actual pictures.

Once that was done, you then hoped when you got the envelope with the actual pictures in them that they came out OK and weren’t blurry or out of focus as there was no auto-focusing back then.

You just crossed your fingers they would come out good. Enjoy!

• John L. writes:

Here’s one for you:

September 1944

Eerde, Holland

101st Airborne Division

501st PIR, Headquarters Company

Wire Platoon

That’s my father on the right end of the third row. This was obviously a quieter moment during the Invasion of Holland. The Wire Platoon were the guys who strung the communication lines between the various outposts.

• Mike T. in Idaho caught a mention of Flanders Field (he and Cindy T. visited the area in 2019) and writes:

Next to Flanders Field is the “ Trench-of Death “ where a WW1 trench has been reconstructed! My grandfather fought in WW1 in Flanders area.

An update from Jim and the dinosaur stickers his niece gave to him only to see them turn into a cherished prize amongst employees at Jim’s office

• Jim T. writes:

After the skateboarding dinosaur stickers from my niece ran low as a good-work reward, I laid in some Star Trek: Next Generation stickers. Out of the office last couple weeks for my Dad’s funeral, come back to work today and find only stickers left are Wesley Crusher.

How to handle the public polling bots

• My buddy sent this over last night as the bot asked him a couple of questions:

Top 25 analysis

• Shawn M. writes:

Toledo Rockets on the board!!!

AP #23

My Ducks are still #6 but we’re in the hunt

Kinsey:

Yes, they are!

I think Screencaps Jr. is going to attend his first MAC Championship game on December 2 as long as the Rockets don’t fall flat on their faces this Friday at Central Michigan. This is a trap scenario for a Jason Candle team. There have been so many disappointments out of this program the last decade.

At this point in the season, it’s best to not get too far ahead emotionally. That’s why I’m not buying those MAC tickets yet. Ford Field will have plenty of options available.

I just need the Rockets to finish strong and get into the top 20 heading into the MAC title game. Fingers crossed.

Stadium sunsets

• Ken G. writes:

Love catching the sunsets at football games (Tulsa and Coastal Carolina in these two). A sunrise guy otherwise.

MEAT!

• Lee D. knows a post that will intrigue the audience (if they’re willing to click on a TikTok video):

Winning the lottery sounds like a huge pain in the ass and I’m willing to find out all about it. Hook me up, MegaMillions. I’m even willing to make my name public before I change it to Joe Millions

Sunrises to start the day

• Paul in Laguna sent in these two last week, but I have to believe the sunrise in Laguna is like this fairly often. Pretend this is the sunrise this morning along the Pacific Ocean:

This is my morning sunrise from my back patio. I am up before the market opens at 6:30 every day and get to see this.

Of course I can also head down the hill to the beach and see great sunsets.

