Parents of Frozen-To-Death Kansas City Chiefs Fan Thinks Son, Dead Buddies ‘Saw Something They Shouldn’t Have’

Thursday, we stated that the story about the three frozen-to-death Kansas City does not add up.

Let’s recap:

Four men arrived at a buddy’s house on January 7 to watch the Chiefs play a football game.

One of the friends left at midnight. Police found the other three frozen and dead in the homeowner’s backyard two days later.

The homeowner says he was asleep for the full 48 hours between the end of the party and when the bodies were found outside his home.

We have questions:

• How did three buddies end up frozen just feet away from a house in which they were partying?

• How were none of the three able to get back into the house, get into a car, call for help, or do something to avoid freezing to death?

• What made the homeowner sleep for nearly 48 hours while family members of the victims say they called his phone repeatedly?

It makes no sense. None of it does.

The parents of one victim agree.

Jon Harington, father of victim David Harrington, told Fox News Digital on Thursday he and his wife are “convinced that Jordan Willis [the homeowner] played a part in this somehow.”

“We just haven’t figured out how yet. … What else could it be? Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the Earth.”

Specifically, the father theorizes the three men “saw something they shouldn’t have.”

“There were four of you in the house and now three of them are dead and you’re not. That doesn’t add up,” commented Harrington.

“I’m thinking that he, the three of them learned something or saw something that they shouldn’t have seen, and he decided, ‘Well, I need to get rid of you now.’ Friends or not.”

The theory that the buddies came across something ominous, a suspicion upheld by internet sleuths, is tied to the fact that Willis is an advanced scientist who conducts experiments.

Willis is the senior principal scientist at IAVI Neutralizing Antibody Center Schief Lab in Kansas City, according to the nonprofit’s website.

David Harrington, far left, Clayton McGeeney, second from right, and Ricky Johnson, right, were found dead in their friend’s backyard two days after they had gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game. (Ricky Johnson/Facebook)

Could Willis have been hiding something horrifying in his house that his friends came across, as the father suggests?

I mean, sure.

However, as of right now, there’s no evidence of that. Or any wrongdoing on the part of Willis.

Kansas City police are emphatic that Willis is not a suspect and the department is not investigating the deaths as homicide.

So strange. All of it.

For now, the true crime universe awaits the toxicology report. Check back to OutKick when those results go public.