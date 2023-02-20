Parents ‘Concerned’ Over Middle-Aged Trans Woman Joining Youth Female Cricket League

Videos by OutKick

The conversation surrounding transgender athletes’ participation in certain leagues is back with a case involving a middle-aged trans woman who chose to compete in a cricket club against girls as young as 12.

Parents have led the backlash against the England and Wales Cricket Board’s transgender policy after the male-born, older competitor was permitted to join the club.

Many are questioning the negative impact that the trans woman’s physical advantage could have on young women, with some parents already seeing an unwillingness to participate from their young girls.

The trans competitor’s age and name were not released.

Middle-Aged, Male-Born Competitor Prompts Serious Concern

One parent stated, “Many girls at this age are only just starting hard-ball cricket, and one incident is enough to turn them off the game.” Another parent, as relayed by The Telagraph, called the situation “unacceptable, uncomfortable and dangerous.” Six first-class counties have demanded answers from the governing body.

EXCLUSIVE: Six first-class counties are demanding urgent answers from the England and Wales Cricket Board as to why a middle-aged player who transitioned from a man to a woman is being allowed to compete against girls as young as 12 https://t.co/80gSclSPGF — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) February 17, 2023

An anonymous player shared that the middle-aged, trans competitor “hits the ball harder than any other I have seen in the league.”

Club rules state, “trans women may compete in any female-only competition, league or match and should be accepted in the gender in which they present.”

The trans player has been responsible for a number of injuries, including one to a little girl that sidelined her from play for months.

This case out of the U.K. extends concerns over the transgender rule devastating women’s athletics, including several ongoing cases in the United States.

More Uproar Over Transgender Policy

The most prominent case has been NCAA transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who sparked a backlash from female college competitors, including University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines.

Gaines not only called out Thomas’ performance advantage in the pool, but she also highlighted a concern with women being exposed to a trans competitor’s private parts after an incident involving Thomas.

Famed surfer Bethany Hamilton also took a stance against transgender competitors, as did former ESPN commentator Marcellus Wiley. Both expressed their concerns about the competitive disadvantages for young women.

“This concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15-plus years,” Hamilton said. “I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.”

In a Twitter video posted this week, Wiley said the following:

“I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition to a woman and now playing with the women. And, I will say that. You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want. I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender.

“You can be the homie, but I’ll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughters. She ain’t out there. We out.”