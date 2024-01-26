Paradise Or Hell? Couple Reacts After Being Only Guests Booked At 5-Star Resort

Videos by OutKick

Envision this:

You and your husband or wife plan a vacation to a luxurious 5-star resort. You’re going to get away for a couple days to gear up for the upcoming year.

But when you show up, you realize you are the only guests there.

Literally. No other guests. It’s the two of you and the employees (although it’s not in America.)

Would you be excited or bummed?

COUPLE HAD 5-STAR RESORT WITH NO OTHER GUESTS

That’s exactly what husband Cameron and his wife encountered when they visited the 5-Star all-inclusive Grand Velas Boutique in Los Cabos, Mexico a few weeks ago.

In a now viral TikTok video that currently has over 7 million views, the couple documented their experiences that went from “Cool” to “Creepy.” A couple days in, they eventually were hoping for “the joke,” or as Cameron described it “the Black Mirror episode” to be over.

“This was kind of creepy but we had this whole resort to ourselves,” the video began before saying that the video “becomes a bit more crazy as this joke turns a bit more into panic when talking to his friends.”

‘IT WAS KINDA COOL, UNTIL IT WASN’T’

I’m sure I had the same reaction as many of you that are reading this – “Sign me up!” You mean I don’t have to get up early to fight off other psychopaths for towels just to reserve a seat at the pool? My dinner won’t take hours and there’s no kids screaming and running around and angry parents? I’d call that paradise on Earth.

But then I got to thinking about it. Sure, you’d have this entire beautiful resort to yourselves – but also it would only be for yourselves. That means when you’re drunk at the bar there’s no on else to talk to. If you want to play pool games, there’s no one to compete against. Beach volleyball? You better hope your wife is capable of hitting it over the net back at you or that’s going to get old VERY quick. And let’s not even get started with the karaoke situation. All I know is, you better be really into the person you’re there with or else this vacation would turn into a nightmare quickly.

“Every time I think I see someone that’s not wearing a white uniform, I get excited, only to realize, no, just more contractors working on the place. Which, again, was kind of cool, until it wasn’t,” Cameron adds.

COUPLE HAD MASSIVE GETAWAY RESORT TO THEMSELVES

It only took a few days until Cameron and his wife’s excitement turned to being bummed and even a longing to talk to just anyone. After all, who were they going to share the day’s weather with or brag about how much fun they’re having?

At one point Cam began wondering how an entire massive resort was even being funded – especially one located in Mexico where cartels and other illicit things run free. In the end, however he did recommend it for anyone who wants great food, great views and some peace and quiet.

As far as why the resort was closed, some online speculated that maybe it was due to being mid-January and right after a busy holiday season. Others however brought up the current unsafe feeling regarding Mexico in general while a few even went so far to blame it on what has to be the correct answer – Aliens.

In a statement, the hotel told The New York Post that, “Velas Resorts operate at 100% regardless of the number of actual guests staying on property… That is a staff to guest ratio of 3 to 1.”

More like 3,000 to 1 for this couple.

So what do YOU think OutKick audience? Would after a few days at an empty resort would you start losing it and longing for people?

