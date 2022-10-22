Parachutist Dies After Crash Landing At High School Football Game

A parachutist has died after sustaining injuries while attempting to skydive into a Tennessee high school football stadium.

The skydiver’s jump was part of the pregame festivities for the Musket Bowl, a rivalry game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools, per WJHL. After the incident, the parachutist was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center where he later died.

Skydiver hospitalized after crashing before Tennessee high school football game (via @SBLiveSports) https://t.co/KyOlzzUkJ9 — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) October 22, 2022

A moment of silence was held after the skydiver was on his way to the hospital and the choice was made to go ahead with the game after about a 45-minute delay.

It was also announced that the skydiver had been part of a private company hired for the event.

On Saturday morning, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd announced the skydiver had died from his injuries.

While Boyd did not give the skydiver’s name, he did mention that he was a husband, father, and grandfather.

The school said mental health services will be available to students.