Panthers Still Plan To Add Another QB

While the Carolina Panthers don’t have a set answer at the quarterback position, the team has options and plans to add to the quarterback room this offseason.

NFL.com reports Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned it Friday while noting the guys currently on the roster — Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker —who are in consideration this season.

“Yeah. The whole key is bringing Sam along,” Fitterer said of Darnold when asked if he was comfortable with him as the team’s quarterback. “We threw him last year, kinda limited OTAs and everything that we had. You know, we have to develop our own guys and P.J. Walker, as well. But I think we will look to add to the group, as well. That’s one emphasis going into this, whether it’s through the draft, trade, whatever it may be, we’re going to add to the room.”

Sam Darnold (14) of the Carolina Panthers looks over the defense during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images).

Fitterer noted that adding to the room could mean through free agency, trade, or the draft, and while Carolina didn’t deal for a high-profile quarterback, he said finding an answer there remains a priority.

The team has also been present at nearly every pro day workout featuring a top signal-caller in this class. The general manager and head coach Matt Rhule were in Pittsburgh to watch Kenny Pickett’s workout, and in Virginia to watch Liberty quarterback Malik Willis’ workout. NFL.com reports that Rhule stood front and center behind Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral during his pro day workout this week.

“Our whole focus is to get the whole team right,” Fitterer said. “Last year, we came in and kind of reset that defense and rebuilt that defense, and we added some pieces this year. We’ve rebuilt this offense, we have a much better offensive line. We’ve got the running backs, the skill positions, the receivers. Eventually it’s going to get to the point where you drop a quarterback in, and guys just take off. That’s what we’re building towards, and I think we’re a lot closer this year than we have been the last year or two.”

Fitterer said he believes the moves the team has made have helped change the team’s perception around the league and he’s excited “about where this is at.”

