Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Addresses ‘Headbutt-Gate’

Baker Mayfield set the internet ablaze last week when he decided to lay a couple unprotected headbutts on his very protected teammates, and the Panthers’ QB addressed it on Wednesday.
Good news … apparently, Baker does this all the time and his head is solid as a rock!
Baker Mayfield roasted by Al Michaels, named Panthers starter again
Thankfully, I don’t know if a “good headbutt every once in a while goes a long way,” but I reckon Baker knows best.
In case you missed it, Mayfield – who was backing up PJ Walker – greeted his Carolina teammates as they were coming off the field from a game-sealing field goal with a couple MASSIVE blows to the noggin.
Our man was FIRED up, and Al Michaels, of course, didn’t let an easy backhand slide.
Football players are built differently, I don’t care if they’re the QB, the punter or the 400-pound offensive lineman.
You have to have a few screws loose to play this game, and Baker certainly checks that box.
In case you missed it, Mayfield’s also been named the starter for this week’s game against Baltimore after PJ Walker injured his ankle. Baker was hurt, and then benched, earlier this year after just an awful first few games. And by awful, I mean awwwwwwwful.
Mayfield so far this season has just 1,117 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also only completed 56.6% of his passes and has won just a single game he’s started.
But hey, that’s all in the past. Baker Mayfield is BACK, and ready to roll.
With any luck, we’ll get a few more headbutts along the way.
Strap up!