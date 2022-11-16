Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Addresses ‘Headbutt-Gate’

Baker Mayfield set the internet ablaze last week when he decided to lay a couple unprotected headbutts on his very protected teammates, and the Panthers’ QB addressed it on Wednesday.

Good news … apparently, Baker does this all the time and his head is solid as a rock!

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on headbutting his teammates without a helmet on: "I've always done that. It just so happened to be caught on camera. I love this game. I love my teammates. We work too hard not to enjoy it. A good headbutt every once and a while goes a long way." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield roasted by Al Michaels, named Panthers starter again

Thankfully, I don’t know if a “good headbutt every once in a while goes a long way,” but I reckon Baker knows best.

In case you missed it, Mayfield – who was backing up PJ Walker – greeted his Carolina teammates as they were coming off the field from a game-sealing field goal with a couple MASSIVE blows to the noggin.

Our man was FIRED up, and Al Michaels, of course, didn’t let an easy backhand slide.

Baker Mayfield out here headbutting his teammates without a helmet on.



Al Michaels: "Good way to wind up in concussion protocol even thought you don't get in the game."

pic.twitter.com/8n2LOEbVof — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2022

Football players are built differently, I don’t care if they’re the QB, the punter or the 400-pound offensive lineman.

You have to have a few screws loose to play this game, and Baker certainly checks that box.

In case you missed it, Mayfield’s also been named the starter for this week’s game against Baltimore after PJ Walker injured his ankle. Baker was hurt, and then benched, earlier this year after just an awful first few games. And by awful, I mean awwwwwwwful.

Baker Mayfield loves a good headbutt. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Mayfield so far this season has just 1,117 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also only completed 56.6% of his passes and has won just a single game he’s started.

But hey, that’s all in the past. Baker Mayfield is BACK, and ready to roll.

With any luck, we’ll get a few more headbutts along the way.

Strap up!