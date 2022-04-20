Panthers LB Damien Wilson Arrested For Assault

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested last week in Frisco, Texas, following an altercation involving his ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, whom he allegedly threatened to kill. He also allegedly assaulted someone else.

After a reported dispute between Wilson and Sokolosky, Wilson appeared at her residence, making serious threats.

While at her apartment, Wilson choked a member of her family who was there as well. Then, she alleges that Wilson nearly ran her over as he left the scene.

NEW: Former @dallascowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested in Frisco, police say https://t.co/goOuW9kBWI — WFAA (@wfaa) April 19, 2022

Sokolosky spoke with The Dallas Morning News regarding the incident.

“I was screaming like I’m being skinned alive,” the woman said. “He thinks all of this is a joke because he’s rich and thinks he’s going to get out of everything.”

Wilson additionally slammed Sokolosky’s laptop to the ground.

According to reports, Wilson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon back in 2017.

Wilson was first drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs between 2019-2020 and played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

The Carolina Panthers then signed Wilson to a two-year, $6.9 million contract over the offseason,

Wilson has denied the allegations through his legal team.

