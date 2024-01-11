Panthers Can Punish Kings Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Kings vs. Panthers, 7:08 ET

I’ll be honest with you, I kind of hate this sport right now. Imagine spending hours reviewing film, studying games, learning, reading, etc. only to continuously get things wrong. It is very demoralizing and makes me want to quit betting the sport. But, if I quit betting it, the books win, and I simply can’t have that. So, I’m going back after it in a game between the Kings and the Panthers.

The Kings were a team that I was wrong about last time I put out a hockey bet. I figured the way both teams were playing they would likely go over the lower total of just six goals. What happened, they went to overtime tied 2-2 and the final was, of course 3-2, a loser. The Kings lost that game and have now lost six games in a row. To their credit, most of the games have been close. Unlike other sports, it does matter if you’re close in hockey because you get points for overtime losses, too. But, from a betting standpoint, they are a bunch of losers. They’ve been good on the season and even away from home with a record of 13-3-2, but this slump is something they have to be looking to snap out of. The offense isn’t mustering enough shots on goal, and the defense is still respectable but has allowed three goals or more in six straight games while only allowing 2.43 goals against per game for the season.

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 09: A view of the NHL crest on a net prior to the start of the first period between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings at Centre Bell on November 9, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Los Angeles Kings defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers are the exact opposite of the Kings right now. They are playing extremely well and are on their home ice tonight, a place that has seen them win 12 of 17 games this season with none going to overtime. They now return home for the game after a four game road trip that saw them win all four games. In those four games, they allowed a total of seven goals. Four of them were allowed in one game. They’ve only allowed one goal in four of their last five contests, and they have deposited four or more goals in each of those five games. To say they are hot is an understatement. Now they get a team that is struggling and allowing three or more goals per game.

This isn’t really rocket science to me, and I’ll try to take the obvious pick which is the Panthers moneyline. It isn’t ideal that they are coming back to Florida for this game, and the Kings have been sitting there waiting for them, but I don’t really think it matters all that much. I’ll back the Panthers to keep rolling as they are too hot right now to pass up at a reasonable -135.

