Pamela Anderson Slides Into Her Old Baywatch Swimsuit

Lost amongst all the buzz of the NFL Draft was the news that 55-year-old Pamela Anderson IS BACK.

The former Playboy legend slipped into an old-school one-piece Baywatch swimsuit, took a photo and now the Internet is reeling over the news that, it appears, Pam hasn’t lost a step. She joins the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, 57, and Salma Hayek, 56, who are having career rejuvenations thanks to their Instagram works of art.

It’s been an incredibly busy year for Tommy Lee’s ex-wife. In January, she released her memoir, “Love, Pamela” where she pours out her heart about her life as the face of a generation. Now comes a collaboration between Anderson and Frankies Bikinis on a Baywatch replicate swimsuit women can buy and wear to suburban pool parties.

And because Pamela loves writing in poetry, her big news announcement was true to form:

It’s about time –

I have been so excited

to share this with you –

I’m horrible at keeping a secret –

Time went so slowly…

But today

after a long year –

I can tell you

All my favorite ideas

and tricks of the trade –

All mixed into my

swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis –

A dream come true –

And who better to do this with

than the sweetest girl

from Paradise Cove ( @francescaaiello )

She grew up before my eyes, with my boys –

our story is authentic and unique.



Raw, fun & timeless… Available May 4th

I’ve written multiple times on OutKick how the legends of their times need to get back to what made them great — which was content. I know Pamela Anderson wants to save the world via her PETA activism, but let’s be honest here for a minute, Pamela was put on Earth to LIVE BIG.

There are miserable Karens out there who can handle your duties, Pam.

You were meant to have fun, make life much sunnier, make beaches shine.

There’s a major issue during the social media era for women over 35 — they think life is over. Seriously. Look at how many former flamethrowers like Pam have disappeared because they have to turn into Save The World, yoga for six hours per day, podcast about saving the world types.

We get it, you want something on your life resume besides ripping off clothes. Yes, we get it, you had kids and wanted to be the responsible parent in the school pickup line.

“Incredible!!! Congratulations @francescaaiello & @pamelaanderson this is so sick 👏,” Pam’s son Brandon Lee wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Exactly.

Brandon is 26. He knows his mom’s past. He knows his father’s past. The guy clearly gets it and wants his mom to life the life she was put here to live.

So what if she hops into a Frankies swimsuit?

Ladies, live it up. Do a little activism on the side & have some fun in your swimsuits.

OutKick is your safe space.

(This could’ve been you, Madonna, but you had to turn into a cyborg. Oh well.)