Paige VanZant’s Latest Content Dump Includes Mushroom-kini, Video Of Fake Klay Thompson Getting Past Security & Toledo Firefighter Saves Ref’s Life

‘Screencaps just keeps getting better and better’

Let’s start the day with an email from Sean K. who has been here over a year and knows where Screencaps came from and where it’s going.

Sean writes:

Hey Joe, just dropping a short note to tell you that Screencaps just keeps getting better and better. I love the from-the-dugout baseball manager reports; please keep filing those when you get tapped to ‘sit on the ball bucket’ again. My girls are all in college and beyond so I am really missing those days when I coached them and watched on the sideline.

You are getting a ton of great advice from all the youth baseball coaches out there and since my girls played soccer, field hockey, and lacrosse I can’t add anything to that. I’ll only offer up the ‘old-but-very-true’ saying everyone knows: Nine times out of ten, kids emulate what they see their parents and coaches do. If you yell at the ref, scream at other players, etc., kids start doing that too.

Back in the day a great youth coach in our local youth sports league (who died way too young at 49 from a heart attack) lived by the mantra ‘You control yourself – and only yourself.’ By that he meant you can’t control other players, the ref, the weather, anything – only how you react to those things. He put the onus on the kids (and the parents of the kids on his team) for living up to high standards on and off the field in sports.

Anyways, keep doing what you are doing — Screencaps remains my sanity break from what is increasingly becoming a bizarre world. ($5 a gallon gas? Baby formula shortage? Drag Queen story hour paid for with tax dollars? Men winning college female swim championships?)

Sean K.

P.S. I saw the ‘Mr. Titsworth’ photo submission while reading Screencaps in the office. I laughed so hard for so long folks thought I was having a COVID attack and panicked. I laughed even harder after that realization!

I’m glad you liked the Mr. Titsworth submission because fellow OutKick blogger Anthony Farris, who tagged me on that one, will be taking over Screencaps for three days next week as I disappear into the northern Michigan woods for the annual guys’ golf trip.

You’ll be in good hands.

This will be the first time in the history of Screencaps at OutKick that I’ve been comfortable enough to let someone touch this column. You’re damn right that’s a big responsibility. I gave Anthony plenty of time to prepare mentally and prepare his content strategy.

Remember, he’s his own man. He’s going to have his own little quirky items that make the cut, but he gets the Morning Screencaps mission.

• It didn’t take long to hear from Notre Dame haters that they wouldn’t wear such a shirt. Guys, I’m not going to make everyone happy. I respect your decision to refuse to wear anything that would have some sort of association with Notre Dame.

By the way, OutKick Olivia was peppering my Slack channel last night with excitement over how well these sold in the first hour they were live on the site. If Olivia is excited, I’m excited.

https://twitter.com/OutKickTNML/status/1536819089833861121

Ohio storms

• Eric B. writes:

Here’s some information for you regarding the Ohio storms that went through on Monday night.

This is my dad’s processing building for honey. They suspect a small tornado went through between this building and their house but never touched down. There were other buildings in the area that were affected and/or destroyed. The winds ripped off the south side and wrapped it around a telephone pole 75 feet away. I do want to highlight the community they have around them.

My sister said before they could eat breakfast, they already had neighbors and friends showing up to help with them cleanup. The construction crew who built it two years ago came back and by that evening, the roof was back on.

Not sure if you’ve seen their products in the supermarkets but the brand is Tonn’s Honey, fwiw.

Let’s stop right there and address how the people of this great country continue to step up for those who are in need of help. I know people in the south think Ohioans are a bunch of Ohio State-rooting morons who eat horrible chili and live in lib lib cities.

Trust me, there are some serious flaws associated with this state, but there are some highlights. Thanks to Eric, we’re seeing highlights this morning. Society needs to see more of love thy neighbor, even if they’re completely annoying and mow when you’re trying to have a Saturday patio party.

Polite country kids in Ottawa County (OH)

• Harvey D., who is getting more active with his emails, writes:

Evidently it’s all in the upbringing. You could steal the sign, but you know people need to know where they are at. So a scraper and you still accomplish a goal of a sophomoric prank. Most of these signs are labeled L- Harder, or put on 12 foot poles. Good clean country fun!

Speaking of Screencaps getting better and better, it’s always a great day when I hear from Bob O. in White Bead, OK

• Let’s put it this way, when Bob emails, my antenna immediately goes up because Bob is an elder around here and an elder holding significant wisdom in sports and life.

Bob writes:

Bob O here in beautiful, outskirts of White Bead, OK, Garvin County, Chickasaw Nation, USA. Sure do enjoy reading your take on Travel Ball, all the comments and especially the inspirational pictures. I just finished with the onion harvest and looking forward to the tomatoes getting ripe. May have to kick the schedule up a mite and get a jump on the Thursday Night mowing, due to our recent rains and warm temps. That is if I can afford the gasoline and diesel. Thanks to Uncle Joe (not you, the other Uncle Joe)!

Bob O & Blitz the Wonder Dog

What a sunset, Bob. That fire sky is what you sent our way here in NW Ohio where it’s going to be around 105 with the humidity. I see people in Georgia are complaining about the heat and rightfully so. They won’t have 80 and sunny on Saturday. We’ll take our medicine for a couple of days and then get back to comfortable patio nights by the weekend.

Hey, it’s summer!

Multiple thoughts on Screencaps

• Matt S. in Madison, WI writes:

Keep up the excellent work. Sorry for the long email. I’ve saved this in my drafts folder and been adding bullet points to it until I catch up.

Grass update – way behind on this, but a giant THANK YOU to everyone that posted comments and advice. The aerating went well (even raked the plugs) and got the first level of lime and fertilizer down. Due to time constraints, I’ve only started reseeding and patching some spots in the backyard with some top dressing. Next step: probably need to do a full re-till and new top soil work right around the deck stairs. No good soil left in that area. Did some minor change to stairs as my wife wanted them “code compliant” for some reason, so had to rip the bottom stair off and fill in soil for “bottom stair.” Can tell it’ll be a work in progress as the runoff goes directly between the stairs and has already washed some out. Wouldn’t be fun without improvements!! Tweet about wood from 2006 – several SCs back you had a tweet about some guy digging up wood from 2006 in his garage for a project. I spit out my coffee laughing. My daughter just had her 2nd birthday and we got her a cedar playhouse kit. Of course one of the tresses had a split in it already… never fear! I went into the garage and found some old planks that matched closely and proceeded to redesign and cut new frames. As I sat in the garage at 1am with my speed square, I thought: “Is there any tradition as true as finishing a birthday present or Christmas present the night before the big day?” It just seems to make the kids reaction that much sweeter the next morning (or maybe that’s the Irish Coffee?). Best part is you don’t even really notice the remodeled version (can’t tell can you, Russ?). Speaking of the Irish – what a win! Glad to see us go into Knoxville and get the W. Hope the SEC crowd at Outkick has finished counting their regular season awards in time to notice they missed Omaha. Great series! Dane in MO on HOAs – atta boy! Love the photo and the spirit. Sarcastic compliance is the bread and butter of HOA society. HOA is a cool $100/yr here but caused an uproar with its annual reporting. $10k on “sprinklers” that no one can seem to locate, turns out the old man was embezzling funds. The neighborhood Facebook group was ready to press charges until I asked if anyone new the legal costs to proving their case? Seems like $100/yr isn’t worth our energy for the uproar. Let the man enjoy some beers – inflation is still high!! Suburb mower effect – anyone else love the “Mower Effect” of being in the suburbs? Any time one neighbor starts mowing, then everyone else joins in too. I’ve used this to subliminally induct everyone into the Thursday Night Mowing League. Time for you to send some interns out to neighborhoods to pass out awards on Thursday nights around America! Best yard, largest mower for smallest plot, sharpest lines, what else should we award?? Summer of the Patio – love the idea and definitely plan to participate. Curious if the SC community has any portable fire pit recs? Anyone build their own permanent backyard pit? Would love to hear everyone’s thoughts and see some proud photos of the setups! Sorry if I’ve missed this… I seem to remember a fire pit convo in the past but couldn’t locate it. Baby #2 update – countdown is on for baby #2. Crib has been built, hospital bag is packed, phone volume has been turned up. Just waiting on deck for the new arrival. We need some TNML baby gear!!!

I promise photos of the yard and playhouse once I’m back home and remember! Don’t judge the yard:

It’s a work in progress, like it’s owner!

Thanks for all you do and thanks to everyone in the community!

I need to turn that fire pit content into a standalone post. Maybe it is time to hire an intern, even though I’m not going to train one. My stance on interns is very clear — can’t stand ’em. Yes, I’ve had interns, but they all had ties to Georgia. I’m just in a spot where I would compare all future interns to Kevin the Intern whose wife still sends us Christmas cards. Kevin was the benchmark intern.

And one more thing this morning from my text group. There isn’t a town around here that doesn’t have a ‘Butch’. It just happens that this Butch has a better last name.

Let’s go out there and attack the day. I’m going to be inside blogging away until the sun goes behind our massive shade tree and then I’m planting myself in the pool. It’ll be 100-degrees when I clock out for the day. Might as well soak up some heat and listen to some music in the pool.

I know what you’re thinking: Blog from the pool. Guys, after years of blogging on 27″ monitors that isn’t happening.

Stay hydrated, my friends.

