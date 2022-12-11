Paige VanZant’s A Gangster, Carmen Electra At The People’s Choice Awards & The Best Thing At The World Cup

Army-Navy game went to overtime

The Army-Navy game on Saturday made some history. For the first time in the history of the matchup the two teams needed overtime to settle things. After two overtimes Army won the game 20-17.

A fumble by Navy at the goal line in the second overtime setup Army for a game-winning field goal. The overtime wasn’t the only history made on during the historic battle.

For the first time in 17 years the Over hit. The lack of offense by the two teams made the Under almost a sure bet up until the two overtimes assisted with making some bettors happy this weekend.

The Army game winner in 2OT! pic.twitter.com/HCXjDtsLlI — Klint Starling (@KlintStarling) December 11, 2022

Caleb Williams took home the Heisman Trophy

USC quarterback Caleb Williams fell short of making it to the College Football Playoff this season. But, as a consolation prize of sorts, his season will be recognized among the best in the history of College Football.

Williams was named the Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday night in New York City. He received 544 first place votes and 2,031 total points. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished in second place with 188 first place votes and 1,420 points.

The fact that he won the Heisman but won’t be playing in the playoff wasn’t lost on Williams. He even joked about it during his acceptance speech.

Now comes the part where the success in college goes to the Heisman winners head. According to Caleb Williams, and I really hope this is a made up quote, he can do whatever Patrick Mahomes can do. I have a feeling the NFL is going to be a wake up call for the USC quarterback.

Caleb Williams believes he can do whatever Patrick Mahomes can do. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PLd0h03BYd — theScore (@theScore) December 10, 2022

The best thing at the World Cup

I’m sure there are soccer guys that will disagree, but the best things that have happened at the World Cup have taken place in the stands. I don’t know if this video is of the best thing that has happened or not, but it might be the funniest.

Best thing I've seen at the World Cup so far pic.twitter.com/wTB6SyzPLI — Gecko🦋❤ (@AcevenGecko) December 9, 2022

Keep sending things you want to see on Sunday Screencaps to @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are always open.

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Insane crowd fight at the Coyotes-Bruins game last night. Excellent work from the cop in the foreground! pic.twitter.com/BQhFXtHG9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 10, 2022

Chabot swings his stick into Hamonic on the bench pic.twitter.com/lqPKDKGjVj — Kevin Lee (@BringBackLee) December 10, 2022

Look how much of a sore loser Ronaldo is, attacking a fan.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/o7exGAtkOI — Lunihan 🇦🇷 (@LunihanV1) December 10, 2022

Holy Cross RB pop pass on 4th and 1



What a freaking play call pic.twitter.com/QECIsLUavk — Brad Kelly (@CoachBKelly) December 10, 2022

KJ Adams is a monster. pic.twitter.com/UGjua7vKlO — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) December 10, 2022

Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

deep fried gushers pic.twitter.com/xT8drAhrMP — fucked up looking food (@fuckedupfoods) December 11, 2022

Fight breaks out at HERO bar pic.twitter.com/Xey4sWOOGB — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) December 11, 2022

ALABAMA BECOMES THE FIRST COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEAM THIS CENTURY TO TAKE DOWN THE NUMBER ONE RANKED TEAM TWICE IN THE SAME SEASON BEFORE CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/eZTqVSKho7 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) December 10, 2022

Mizzou HC Eli Drinkwitz holds a sign in the crowd about Kansas’ NCAA violations shortly after refusing to actually play them in a bowl 😂 pic.twitter.com/w3fbsgzmFH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 11, 2022

Goldy brought "the axe" but it's looking sus pic.twitter.com/Rt9VTt2ivg — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 11, 2022

high school kids lost a playoff game due to this total incompetence from this ref



gave Sandy Creek the go ahead TD with under a minute to go in the 4th quarter



so gross pic.twitter.com/M9bZeInFHX — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 11, 2022