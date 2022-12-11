Paige VanZant’s A Gangster, Carmen Electra At The People’s Choice Awards & The Best Thing At The World Cup

Army-Navy game went to overtime
The Army-Navy game on Saturday made some history. For the first time in the history of the matchup the two teams needed overtime to settle things. After two overtimes Army won the game 20-17.
A fumble by Navy at the goal line in the second overtime setup Army for a game-winning field goal. The overtime wasn’t the only history made on during the historic battle.
For the first time in 17 years the Over hit. The lack of offense by the two teams made the Under almost a sure bet up until the two overtimes assisted with making some bettors happy this weekend.
Caleb Williams took home the Heisman Trophy
USC quarterback Caleb Williams fell short of making it to the College Football Playoff this season. But, as a consolation prize of sorts, his season will be recognized among the best in the history of College Football.
Williams was named the Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday night in New York City. He received 544 first place votes and 2,031 total points. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished in second place with 188 first place votes and 1,420 points.
The fact that he won the Heisman but won’t be playing in the playoff wasn’t lost on Williams. He even joked about it during his acceptance speech.
Now comes the part where the success in college goes to the Heisman winners head. According to Caleb Williams, and I really hope this is a made up quote, he can do whatever Patrick Mahomes can do. I have a feeling the NFL is going to be a wake up call for the USC quarterback.
The best thing at the World Cup
I’m sure there are soccer guys that will disagree, but the best things that have happened at the World Cup have taken place in the stands. I don’t know if this video is of the best thing that has happened or not, but it might be the funniest.
