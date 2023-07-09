Paige VanZant Restarts Content Bender With Viral Post

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant fired up Instagram for her followers Saturday.

The former UFC fighter turned BKFC athlete and online content star had been on a wild bender over the past couple months.

However, VanZant took a bit of a break over the past few days when it came to dropping viral content. Even the GOATs on the content game need a break every now and then.

Well, she’s back and reminded everyone with a Saturday post that she’s more than capable of going viral with the click of a button.

It appears she still plans on generating a ton of attention this summer.

Paige VanZant goes viral on a regular basis on Instagram.

There are very few members of the content game capable of keeping up with Paige VanZant when she decides to cut it loose.

Her fighting career didn’t end in great fashion. She lost three of her last four fights in the UFC, and it was clear her career in MMA was likely over after Amanda Ribas utterly dismantled and destroyed her in 2020. The talented athlete never fought in the UFC again.

Her BKFC career has gone even worse. VanZant is 0-2 in bare knuckle fighting. At this point, it’s seriously worth asking why she would ever want to fight again?

Paige VanZant’s UFC career didn’t end on a high note. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

VanZant is a star online.

The reason why is pretty simple. She’s printing cash online. VanZant has a staggering 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

That translates to a ton of money in her pocket. She also has a significant OnlyFans presence. No matter how you slice it, she’s a star online.

Why get punched in the face when you can make millions online at zero risk to your health? It’s not a hard choice.

Paige VanZant regularly goes viral on Instagram and online. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Judging from the post above, she has every intention of lighting up Instagram through the rest of summer. That’s what fans have come to expect, and it’s what Paige VanZant delivers.