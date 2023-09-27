Paige VanZant Goes Topless In Latest Behind The Scenes Look At What She’s Been Up To Lately

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant is still one of the hardest working women on the internet. The self-proclaimed “Trailer park girl who made it,” didn’t make it by sitting around on her ass.

She made a name for herself in the UFC and wisely branched out into other areas before the spotlight on her fighting career dimmed. Paige built an enormous following on Instagram where she churns out a seemingly never-ending stream of content for “the best haters in the world.”

Naturally she’s turned her focus towards content and making a living off of exclusive content. That move has paid off for her in a big way. She recently revealed, “I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in my entire fighting career combined.”

So what has Paige been up to lately? Content, of course. If she’s still eyeing a shot at a return to the fight game, and why would she be, she’s keeping it under wraps.

There hasn’t been much to suggest that she’s been training for a fight. Paige’s timeline has been fed a steady diet of photo shoot content over the last several weeks.

Paige VanZant Takes Off Her Top For A Recent Photo Shoot

This week she shared a behind the scenes look at one of those photo shoots. A photo shoot that was apparently a collaboration with Miami makeup artist Uskova Anna.

The former UFC fighter is seen topless with roller skates on in multiple different scenes from the jungle backyard shoot.

That’s how catch everyone up on what you’ve been up to. Call Paige a washed up fighter if you want, she’s not a washed up content creator that’s for sure.

She’s taken that 24 hours of making more money than she ever did getting punched in the face and she hasn’t looked back. The strategy of content and more content has her printing money at this point.

It’s fair to say that the printing of that money isn’t going to slow down until Paige decides it’s time to slow down.