Paige VanZant Puts Summer Tan On Full Display

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant isn’t ready to give up one inch of ground in the summer content game.

Summer officially starts Wednesday, and it appears the former UFC fighter is ready to rock and roll for the next several months.

In fact, you could say she openly declared war on the warmest season of the year with her latest Instagram post.

The content sensation, who boasts a staggering 3.3 million Instagram followers, shared a photo putting her summer tan on full display.

VanZant’s post put up more than 41,000 likes in under a day.

Paige VanZant continues to dominate Instagram and social media.

Is VanZant on hell of a roll lately or not? I think we all know the answer and the answer is a resounding yes.

The former UFC athlete turned BKFC fighter and Instagram star has gone viral several times over just the past couple weeks.

Content! Content! You can’t slow down once you have things rolling, and she has everything on autopilot right now.

Paige VanZant puts her summer tan on display. She went viral with an Instagram post. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

With summer starting on Wednesday, you can’t risk not being at the top of your game. The summer months are meant to be a nonstop cycle of beach photos, hitting the gym, rest and relaxation and racking up Instagram likes.

These are the money months where you create and stash content meant to last all year long. It definitely appears VanZant is locked and loaded with her summer tan.

Paige VanZant goes viral on Instagram with summer tan post. The former UFC fighter is incredibly popular online. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

It definitely seems like she has one goal on her mind and one goal only. Complete and total internet domination this summer. I think it’s safe to say Paige VanZant is definitely off to a solid start.