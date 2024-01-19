Paige VanZant Struts Into The Weekend, Bills Fans Photoshop OJ Into The Brittany Mahomes-Taylor Swift Suite & Dad’s America

Videos by OutKick

Screwing with the bots

We’re like a solid year into this whole AI bots stealing our intelligence experience and yet we’re still running into cases like this one with Patty the Bot this morning. I get that as soon as I respond, the bot is going to wake up and instantly respond.

I’m not a moron. I get how bots operate on the Internet. They don’t have a sleep pattern.

What I wasn’t expecting was for the bot to have such a horrible reply to my Super Bowl question.

If bots are supposedly going to take over the world, they need to be programmed to pick a team. Be decisive, bots. Tell me the Bills are going to do the unthinkable. Tell me the Chiefs are going to win again. Tell me Brock Purdy is going to climb to the mountaintop.

May the best man win? WEAK.

That said, I’ll know humanity is screwed when bots like Patty are capable of having emotional conversations about how she’s been a Lions fan for 25 years (since she was born in some northern suburban Detroit hospital) and how her father bot would tell her stories about Barry Sanders as they ate 5-pound omelets at Tony’s off I-75 at the Frankenmuth exit as they were making their way north to their cabin on Torch Lake.

Then we’re done.

I’d piss my pants if CBS cameras showed this Sunday night in Buffalo

Two blondes. One (alleged) killer.

What could possibly go wrong?

Guy G’s ‘soft’ rant on the state of Buffalo and snow got responses and at least one guy in the south thinks Guy G was taking a shot at the south

• Adam in (soft) Baltimore writes:

This guy is the best. I would love to have a beer with him and all like him. There are more of us than the world knows. Keep up the good work.

• Meanwhile, Eddie in Acworth thinks Guy G. might’ve been taking a shot at the south where Eddie lives:

This goes out to Guy G and his rant about softness due to bad weather. He didn’t specifically call out the south where I am, but the insinuation is there. I have heard it many times throughout the years about how soft schools in the south (specifically, Atlanta, near me) are when it comes to closing just because of the THREAT of ice and snow-which sometimes doesn’t happen-and kids get out of school just because it is cold.

First of all, we hardly ever get snow here, so we are not equipped for it -would it make sense to invest in millions of dollars of snow plows that sit idle for 360 or more days a year? Well it is govt, so frankly I am shocked they haven’t bothered to go ahead and waste that money-maybe they would if they were all electric……

Secondly, when we do get snow, it is not like you Northerners get-the beautiful billowy flakes that stick to the ground and become crunchy and easier to navigate. When we get it, the temps are usually 28-32 which leads to ICE. We get freezing rain and sleet more than anything-and that is nearly impossible to prepare for-much less navigate.

A few years ago we had the “perfect storm” in Atlanta. It started coming down hard about 11:30 am one day-and the predictions were for some snow but not much accumulation-so everyone had already gone about their work days and school. By the time school let out-all of Atlanta and the surrounding areas were a sheet of ice. I was lucky-I had been at a lunch appointment only 10 miles from my home-so I tried in vain to get back-but had to ditch my car and walk the last 6 miles in the freezing temps just to get home. The highways were blocked with people abandoning their cars because of the ice (picture the walking dead-exactly what the roads looked like). I had co-workers who left work at 4pm and got home at 3 in the morning. The schools didn’t know what to do-so they tried in vain to get the kids on buses with very little communication with the parents-and parents were horrified as they waited hours for buses that never showed up. When some of them finally did, it was midnight or later!!

Needless to say-the schools/businesses will never risk this again. In fact, this Tues there was a threat of snowy conditions and it was 30 out-and they cancelled school. The roads ended up being dry and it was only 30 out-so the kids won and got to stay home and watch Price is Right.

This doesn’t make us “soft”. It makes us cautious in preparing for the unknown and the safety of people.

Today’s lunch with the Ts in Spain

• Mike T. reports:

Croquet’s octopus salad and baby squid’s €23

• Mike T. further reports:

Sherry is a very popular drink in Spain, it’s distilled very close to Cadiz. The sherry is kept in casks and poured by the glass. I’m not a huge fan, but I’ve been known to knock a few back now and than!

Advice from a dad: Get your daughter on skates

• Mike McC writes:

I’ve somehow become an “old Dad”, with 4 kids between 15 and 10. We’ve done club/travel-level field hockey, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, track, and tackle football. My 13 year old daughter plays ice hockey, and for me it is by FAR the best sport (we had no family hockey skating/hockey experience). We just got back from a weekend tournament that was just amazing.

Reasons hockey is the best:

– No playing time issues – quick shifts, kids are exhausted

– 5 kids on the ice, everyone touches the puck, and defenders can shoot and offensive players have to play D

– My daughter played on co-ed teams until this year so she learned to be aggressive with the boys and a lot of curse words in the locker room (I have some stories)

– 97% of hockey parents are day drinkers (and 50% of the rinks have bars)

– 90% of getting better is skating, so every kid gets WAY better during the year, every year

– Games are so fun to watch – opposite of baseball, swim meets, etc

– Rinks are for profit, so you are in and out in just over an hour

– The NHL sponsors learn to skate programs where you get full gear (to keep) plus skating lessons at an incredible discount to get you started

– To be sure after that it is expensive, but my kid loves it – it’s the best sports money I spend all year

Screencappers – my old Dad to young Dad advice is if you have a daughter and you live near a rink, get her on skates!

Which one of you throws a fun Daytona 500 tailgate?

I need to hear from you or I need you to tell me about a fun Daytona tailgate you attend. Why? OutKick’s Zach Dean from Nightcaps is our NASCAR guy and he lives like 20 minutes from the track. I want to embed Zach with you guys at Daytona. I want Zach at the tailgates, meeting the fans who keep us employed at OutKick.

I want Zach to show off these tailgate parties that you guys have worked so hard on.

Let me know:

The Worst Job You Ever Worked

• Andy from Texas writes:

1- I agree with Mark from Indiana. De-tasseling corn is just a miserable experience! You think it’s hot in August? Move into a cornfield and the temp goes up 20* and the humidity just about matched the temps!

2- Opposite end of the year. In college, I went out to a Christmas tree farm in early December in a raging snowstorm. My job was to bale the trees. Chain around the trunk, throw them on the rollers and activate the chain hoist to pull the trees through the baler. Cold, wet and tiring work into the dark hours. Step into the warming (fricking hot) hut and every nerve just lit up! Think I just chose the worst day to start that job. Still shudder at the memory!.

But work is work, and hard work is just that. Back in the job world employees would ask me if I could get their kids summer jobs. My answer was always that I will get them the interview, Kid’s gotta get his own job. Most parents never called back. I guess Taco Bell was easier. Show them a work ethic and they will always have a job!

• Ed from Fox Lake, Illinois writes:

Every high school graduate should work in a warehouse, manual labor position or join the military. Doing hard things before appreciating earning a college degree later and establishing a career.

I was able to earn a Michigan summer job at Elias Brothers Big Boy after working in fast food. In the late 80s, minimum wage was $3.10. At Big Boy’s warehouse, we pulled food orders for all the Midwest restaurants. Pay was great, but the people were unique and owners only cared about the bottom line. Starting with bread and pastries in the 100 degree warehouse, going to the refrigerator and then freezer multiple times a day. After 20 laps, help the others load everything on the trucks. On the coveted weekends, we received extra pay to clean underneath the loading docks where all the rotting food and garbage fell. Saying hi to the mice while spaying a hose to clean up the sludge, trying not to get anything in your face. Not throwing up was the hardest part. Don’t you miss the Big Boy soup and salad bar? I don’t. But I did learn how to create a green pepper grenade with whip cream to throw at my brother.

Bottom line, always invest in yourself and make everything a learning experience. Grow as an individual and never stay at a job you hate. The negativity of a bad work environment destroys your relationships and takes a physical toll on your mental health. Set your goals and do hard things to obtain success. Thanks for all you do.

I smell a lawsuit, but I’m not an expert on Bahamian law

Are there any lawyers here who can walk us through (in layman’s terms) if the family has a case here? Is it possible to sue the shark in a Bahamian court?

This happened at Atlantis.

I feel like you probably have to sign a liability waiver to swear you won’t sue the shark for doing a little nibbling, but I could be wrong. This column has tens of thousands of readers. Dozens of you have gone swimming with the sharks. How was it?

Is Salad and Go really going to be the McDonald’s of its generation?

I’ve never heard of Sweetgreen or Salad and Go, but I’ve heard of “fast food” and “salads” and I’m wondering how a salad fast-food joint is going to be the next huge thing in fast food if someone has to stick a fork into a salad while driving….UNLESS…the belief is that self-driving cars will make eating a salad in the car much easier.

Still, do we want a bunch of romaine lettuce falling out of our salad dishes and underneath the seats of our Teslas?

“Salad and Go’s appeal comes in no small part from its affordability. One of its 48 ounce salads costs less than $7 and comes with chicken or tofu, while a comparable salad from Sweetgreen costs about $12,” CNBC reports.

Are you guys buying into the upcoming salad wars?

That’s it. It’s cold. I have an electrician coming over. Our bathroom project needs new can lights to replace the junk Lowe’s light that hangs down in the center of the soffit and produces like 800-degrees of heat.

And it’s a snow day for the kids. That’s three this week. I can’t wait for them to go back to school.

Have a great day. I hope your Tesla has power. I hope your parlays hit this weekend. I hope your weekend travel ball trips are the best ever.

