Paige VanZant Shows Off Hot Police Officer Halloween Costume

With Halloween on Monday this year the entire weekend before its arrival turned into one big costume party. The same can be said for social media, because you can’t dress up and not share it on one of the dopamine apps.

Well, most people don’t have to share. But for celebrities and influencers Halloween costume posts are part of the “job.” The algorithm loves Halloween costumes. Paige VanZant is one of those influencers feeding it with her costume.

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant speaks to the fans (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige and her husband Austin Vanderford matched a sexy police officer costume with a convict costumes. Keeping up with her influencing duties she shared plenty of looks from their night out.

She used a version of a Lil Wayne lyric to caption the look on one of the posts, “He got stopped by a lady cop.” And a simple “Happy Halloween” on the other.

No Days Off For Paige VanZant

For someone who claims to not be a model she’s been doing a lot of modeling lately, both professional shoot and amateur for her enormous following on social media.

Paige revealed that she recently did a photo shoot at the 1000 Palms Hideout. A spot that describes itself as Miami’s hidden gem. It says it welcomes creatives, creators, photographers, and models.

The hidden gem shared a little behind the scenes look at the photo shoot the fighter and definitely not a model did there. For some reason there was a ton of milk and a bathtub involved.

It’s hard work, but someone has to do it.

Paige VanZant behind the scenes (Image Credit: 1000 Palms Hideout/Instagram Story)