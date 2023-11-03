Paige VanZant Teases New Shoot, Tests Instagram’s Limits

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant appears intent on figuring out how far she can go on Instagram.

VanZant has been on a run lately that’s been generating an outrageous amount of likes and attention. She knows the content game just like we do here at OutKick, and there’s no doubt the former UFC fighter has no interest in slowing down.

In fact, the OnlyFans and Instagram star seems only interested in pushing the envelope as far as she can on social media.

That recently included teasing a new shoot that caught the attention of her millions of fans.

Paige VanZant goes viral with behind the scenes video. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant posts behind the scenes look at new shoot.

Just in case anyone thought there was a chance the OutKick fan favorite would slow things down, I can promise you that’s not going to happen.

How do we know? Well, she posted a video Thursday previewing a new shoot, and this one seems crafted to test Instagram’s rules.

It remains up, which means she’s good for now. It’s also crushing it. The video is closing in on nearly 25,000 likes in just a few hours.

VanZant continues to dominate social media.

Does Paige VanZant know how to rack up likes on Instagram and generate massive attention or not? The answer is obvious and the answer is yes.

Her UFC career went down in flames. That’s just a fact. Dana White was building her up to be the next big thing, and she lost four of her final six fights.

VanZant’s fighting career in the UFC was a massive disappointment, and her attempt to pivot to BKFC might have gone even worse.

What did she do from there? Paige VanZant realized there’s a ton of money to be made on the internet, and the rest is history.

Paige VanZant continues to go viral on Instagram. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Now, she’s printing cash thanks to Instagram and OnlyFans. How will she push the limits next? Time will tell, but there’s no doubt it’s coming.