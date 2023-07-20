Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant wasted no time before putting her new sauna to work.

VanZant has been on a hell of a content run for several years at this point, and it looks like 2023 is shaping up to be her best yet.

As we all know, the content game is unforgiving and unrelenting. It’s a true “no days off” mentality. Instagram models and OnlyFans stars have to keep things rolling.

That’s a mentality VanZant has never struggled with, and that now includes a new sauna in the mix.

The former UFC fighter turned BKFC fighter turned OnlyFans and Instagram star has a new sauna, and immediately used it to go viral.

Anything less would have been disappointing. You have to work with the tools at your disposal, and a sauna is a game-changer when it comes to Instagram posts.

Does VanZant know how to go viral or does VanZant know how to go viral? The answer is a very easy yes. She knows exactly what her fans want.

That post already has more than 24,000 likes since going up. You have to play the hits, folks. You have to play the hits, and few do it better than the former UFC athlete.

When it comes to go viral, she knows all the right buttons to push, and does it on a regular basis. Now, she has a new sauna in the mix.

That should result in plenty of new content over the coming months.

Also, I might be in the minority here, but are saunas really all that great? I understand the concept, but is getting incredibly hot and sweaty fun? It is for some people, but I don’t understand it at all.

Fortunately for VanZant, her followers and her don’t care one bit what I think. She’s her to crush the game and does it on a regular basis.