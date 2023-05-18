Paige VanZant Is Expected To Step Back In The Ring & Fight In BKFC Again

Videos by OutKick

Talk of Paige VanZant’s fighting career being over has been steady ever since the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship scrapped her third fight on multiple occasions. But at the end of the day it’s only been talk.

While it’s true Paige has turned her attention to content creating, it is also true that she never announced her retirement from fighting. Earlier this year BKFC president David Feldman discussed her future with the organization.

Paige Van Zant throws a left hand to the chin of Britain Hart during the BKFC KnuckleMania (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

At the time Feldman was looking for confirmation from Paige that she wanted to continue fighting. He was hopeful that she did and that she would be on a fight card in April. That didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be back in the ring for the BKFC.

On Thursday, Feldman told MMA Fighting that he thinks Paige wants another fight. He added that he wanted to give her that third and final fight on her contract.

“I actually questioned that myself, but she had a conversation with a couple of the guys on the team and I don’t think that she’s moved on,” Feldman said. “I think she wants one more crack at it.”

He added, “I know that I want to give her one more crack at it, so I think we’re going to have at least one more run there.”

Paige, who is 0-2 with the BKFC, would have to get back to work soon if she was to step into the ring anytime soon. She recently revealed that she’s gained as much as twenty pounds building her brand.

It’s Possible We Haven’t Seen The Last Of Paige Punching Faces

“I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the ‘prettiest’ side of me,” she shared. “Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a fck ton of happiness.”

With the BKFC’s next big fight card set to take place in September, Paige would have plenty of time to get back into fighting shape. Feldman, who has a ton of respect for the former UFC fighter, would like to see her fight on that card.

He even has an opponent for Paige in mind. An opponent she’s faced and beaten in the UFC, Felice Herrig. The former UFC fighter and content creator signed with the BKFC last year.

“I’d love to have that,” Feldman said of the potential matchup. “Maybe Paige against Felice on that card.”

Paige has a lot going on. This isn’t the only “matchup” that was mentioned for her this week. It was also revealed that she plans on doing a content collaboration with former WWE superstar Mandy Rose.

Say what you want to about Paige VanZant, the fighter/content creator puts asses in the seats and knows how to entertain both in the ring and out of it.