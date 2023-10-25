Paige VanZant Channels Inner Barbie Teasing New Collab

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant is doing her best to set the internet on fire with a new collaboration with Mandy Rose.

The former UFC fighter turned Instagram sensation and OnlyFans star has been on a roll lately pumping out content.

It seems like she’s dropping new posts like a guy firing a machine gun from the hip in a war zone. It never stops.

That now includes a new collaboration with Mandy Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno), and it didn’t take long for people to notice.

Paige Van Zant teases new collab with Mandy Rose. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Paige VanZant teases Mandy Rose collab.

You know what else has been really popular over the past several months? The new “Barbie” movie. People can’t get enough of the flick Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

It crushed at the box office, and became a huge part of the culture we’ve seen in 2023. It appears VanZant was hoping to dabble in the same pool and catch a bit of the same vibe, judging from her post teasing the collaboration with Rose.

Give it a look below. The post garnered nearly 20,000 likes in a just a few hours.

VanZant continues to go viral.

Paige VanZant has been on a heater that doesn’t come close to ending on Instagram. In fact, it seems she’s only interested in racking up as many likes as possible.

That shouldn’t be a problem now that she’s teasing new content with Mandy Rose. That definitely seems like a winning strategy on the internet.

The content game never slows down. It’s a constant grind. One day off and all the momentum could be lost.

Paige VanZant continues to go viral online. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Fortunately for Paige VanZant’s millions, it looks like they can plan on a lot more content coming. There’s no doubt about that at all.