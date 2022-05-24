Paige VanZant Explains Her New Hand Tattoos

Paige VanZant has new hand tattoos and these aren’t just any tattoos, the UFC fighter turned bare-knuckled fighter explained Sunday on Instagram where she showed off the new ink.

The phrase “Heart of a Warrior, Soul of a Lion” now graces VanZant’s hands via South Florida tattoo artist Zach Aaron.

“No one can ever deny how much heart I have in my fights,” the content machine VanZant, 28, explains. “At times I’ll drop everything I have ever learned and fight with nothing but pride, which doesn’t always lead to the best outcome. This is a reminder to myself, I already have the heart and soul all I need to do is take care of the rest.”

VanZant, who was 8-5 in the UFC before joining Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, showed her heart and soul while fighting without gloves and having her face lit up back in February 2021 in her BKFC debut, which was a loss to Britain Hart.

Now 0-2 in BKFC after a loss to Rachael Ostovich, VanZant told MMA Junkie in April that she is “excited” to get back in the ring and let the bare fists fly.

“I can say, looking back at my last two fights, I was never dominated, I was never in a position where I was uncomfortable,” VanZant told Junkie. “I can pride myself knowing that I have got better and better and my boxing continuously is getting better. I’ve had some very close, tough, hard-fought fights with some very talented women. I’m excited to go out there and do that again. This time, of course, continue to grow and go for a victory like I always do.”

July 16 she’ll get that third chance in the BKFC ring and she adds that there are talks with the fighting league to sign a new contract.

“I’ve talked to them about a contract extension so I plan to grow with them and grow in the bare knuckle boxing world,” VanZant said.

A possible new contract. New hand tattoos. New Instagram content. The calendar might say it has been a long time since she’s won a fight (January 2019), but there’s no denying that Paige VanZant understands how to stay relevant and win the content game.

It’s all about creating, creating, creating. Not wins and losses.