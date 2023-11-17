Paige VanZant Stays On Offense Against People Who Hate Her Sexy Content

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant continues to prove she has no intention of dialing back her war against the haters and critics.

VanZant has been popping off lately on social media amid a war of words with UFC champion Sean Strickland.

The middleweight superstar and content machine called out VanZant for being a star on OnlyFans and Instagram, and claimed men would prefer to pay to see her sexy posts over actually fighting.

As wild as the claim sounds, VanZant more or less admitted the same when she revealed she made more money in one day on OnlyFans than she did in her entire UFC career. Her earnings in the octagon were north of $500,000.

Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack..



1. You were signed because you're hot.

2. Women's mma is lame.

3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight.



Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 9, 2023

Paige VanZant isn’t apologizing.

VanZant previously responded to Strickland on Instagram by outrageously implying he needed her for attention.

Fact check: Absolutely 100% not true, but I digress.

“There. I said your name. You’re welcome. @stricklandmma,” the former UFC posted, and she also revealed a DM she sent him saying she could send Strickland some cash.

She’s also posted several messages on X attached to revealing photos that make it clear she couldn’t care less if people don’t like her post-fighting career.

“SOUL TOO LIT TO GIVE A SH*T :),” the former MMA fighter turned internet sensation shared on X late Thursday.

Paige VanZant is only escalating her feud with her haters. (Credit: Screenshot/X/Paige VanZant)

She previously tweeted she couldn’t “wait to see who” she sets off next.

Paige VanZant isn’t apologizing to her critics. (Credit: Screenshot/X/Paige VanZant)

VanZant isn’t apologizing to anyone.

This is truly the news cycle none of us knew we needed or ever saw coming. Sean Strickland fired off one tweet in reaction to VanZant’s own comments about being an OnlyFans star, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

That was eight days ago, and Paige VanZant is still firing off like she’s on a machine gun line with nothing left to lose against overwhelming forces.

Ironically, somehow their shooting abilities were dragged into this spat. Say whatever you want about Sean Strickland, but the man knows how to upset people and rack up views.

No way she out shoots me….. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 11, 2023

VanZant loves being an OnlyFans star, Sean Strickland isn’t impressed and it seems like nobody is interested in adapting or changing. Welcome to America, folks. Find your corner and stick to it. Let me know whose side you’re on at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Are you riding with Sean Strickland and his side or with the former UFC fighter turned internet star and her crew! Fire away!