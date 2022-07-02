Paige VanZant and Husband Test the Rules on Instagram

Testing the rules on Instagram is nothing new to Paige VanZant. She’s constantly going right up to the line with content that is usually promoting her behind a paywall content.

What is new, or at least not done often by her, is including her husband, Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford. That happened this week for her most recent photo shoot.

To say things got a little steamy might be an understatement. The two look like they almost forgot the cameras were pointed at them.

All of this while both of them have started fight camps for upcoming fights. Vanderford is set to fight on August 12th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Bellator 284. VanZant will get back into the ring for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on August 20th in London.

They’re both coming off of losses. Vanderford lost his last fight, the first loss of his professional career, in a middleweight championship bout back in February. VanZant has lost back-to-back fights in the BKFC and might be fighting for her future in the fight game.

If they lose, they have to create racy content to fall back on. Not to mention VanZant’s pro wrestling career. So they’ll be just fine. Maybe that’s why they’re able to take time out of their fight camps to take pictures in the woods.

You know what they say, “a couple that loses fights together, stays together and makes adult content in the woods.” Something like that.

Obviously, I’m joking. Sort of. Win or lose VanZant is in her prime and they’ll be able to cash in on the subscription-based content. In other words, what a time to be alive.