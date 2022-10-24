Paige Spiranac’s Halloween Costume Is A Tribute To Cammy From Street Fighter

Just when the trolls think Paige Spiranac has lost a step, the world’s top golf influencer fights back & starts Halloween Week with a haymaker.

Paigeviews Spiranac, who recently admitted she’s rethinking her content business model due to trolls, fired up Instagram Monday to show off her first (of many?) Halloween costumes and it’s a tribute to Cammy from the Street Fighter video game series.

“Not to toot my own horn but I think I nailed this Cammy cosplay,” Paigeviews wrote proudly on Instagram.

And this time there’s no way the trolls are winning in a comment battle against their enemy. When asked by an Instagram fan about unlocking “the rear view photos” from the Cammy cosplay series, Spiranac fired back “stay tuned.”

BOOM.

Halloween week is officially underway.

Paige Spiranac is fighting back this Halloween season with her Cammy costume as a tribute to the Street Fighter video game character. / Instagram Story

These are tough times for Spiranac who admitted during a recent YouTube video that body shamers were having an effect on her psyche. She points to her first pitch duties at a Milwaukee Brewers game as the moment things took a turn for her career.

“Not just body [shamed], but my appearance too, like my face and everything,” 29-year-old Paigeviews explains during her “Body Shaming & Life Online, Do I Deserve It?” YouTube video.

“In Milwaukee people were like, ‘she’s gained weight, this is what she looks like with no filters.’ It was insane,” Spiranac added. “People were like, ‘you don’t look like yourself.’ But, here’s the thing. When I shoot, I obviously pick the best pictures. I have great lighting. There’s a lot that goes into getting a nice picture.

“And so when you’re at a stadium that has severe overhead lighting, fluorescent overhead lighting, you’re just not going to look your best. And so I have just felt this immense pressure to look perfect, all the time. And that is humanly impossible. It is seriously so difficult to do that. No one can do that. Even the most beautiful women in the world don’t always look a certain way.”

Paige Spiranac gets Halloween 2022 started with a Cammy cosplay costume. / Instagram Story

Now it’s up to golf influencers and Instagram models to beat this costume that Paige created herself. Step up. The bar has been set.

Let’s see who wants to go from pretender to contender. Bring your A-game.

Paige Spiranac’s 2021 Halloween Costume: