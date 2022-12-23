Paige Spiranac’s Christmas Card Is Going To Give Santa A Heart Attack

Paige Spiranac just gave Santa Claus a little something to think about while he is out battling the elements to bring cheer to the world.

The world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer dumped out her 2022 Christmas card Friday and caused quite a scene as she wished the Internet “Happy Holidays” via her Mrs. Claus costume that couldn’t have been timed any better.

“Ho Ho holy crap,” one stunned golf fan wrote on Instagram.

“I feel a little jollier after seeing this… merry Christmas!” wrote another horndog who clearly has Paige alerts set on his phone.

What a year it has been for Spiranac, who always seems to have her finger on the pulse of the Internet. That has to be her greatest social media skill. Paige understands the prime content drop timeframes. She understands that a Mrs. Claus costume is going to play incredibly well on December 23 vs. December 24 when people are focused on football and most tabloid writers (not OutKick’s SeanJo, though!) are off work and won’t have a chance to publish her content.

Yes, there have been trying moments for Paige this year like the time when she started hinting at retirement after trolls bashed her for a first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game. But there have also been emotional highs like when she announced, for the first time, that she was getting into the bikini calendar game in 2023.

And we’ll never forget July 4 when Paige ate a hot dog in a red, white, and blue bikini.

There’s not another Instagram model in the world who understands the content game like this woman. She was put on this planet to own social media. Some people were put here to throw 100 mph fastballs in the 7th inning. Some guys were given a strong leg to pin return teams inside the 20. Some people were put here to be world-class bloggers.

“May 2023 be your best year yet,” a Paige supporter wrote Friday.

I’ll concur. Let’s do this.