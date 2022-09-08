Paige Spiranac Works On Her Jiggle Prior To NFL Season Kicking Off

Ready or not the NFL season is finally here. The Buffalo Bills are out in Los Angeles to kickoff the season tonight against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. This means NFL games every week until February rolls around. This also means content machine Paige Spiranac will be shifting her game to the NFL.

Paige didn’t waste anytime getting to work. She is ready for the new season and shared a video of herself on social media making some very important last-minute adjustments to prove it.

In the 45-second clip, she put on her war paint, suited up in her jersey, worked on her jiggle and of course did a little research.

Getting myself ready for football season🏈 pic.twitter.com/9C6PHJ7aUi — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 8, 2022

The Paige Spiranac content machine is set to NFL

If you weren’t ready for the NFL season, you should be good to go now. As is normally the case, Paige looks like she’s on top of her game as we heads into the new season.

To make sure to drive that point home Paige followed up her video with some more NFL content.

She put on a Rams top, despite being a diehard Steelers fan, took a few pictures and shared them with her followers. Judging by the response to her Rams top, her followers are ready for the season too.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram Story

Buckle up, it’s going to be a long season! There’s going to be all kinds of twists and turns along the way. Unfortunately most of us won’t be watching our team make a Super Bowl run.

The good news is that even if your team ends up laying an egg this season, you’ll still have something to look forward to.

No I’m not talking about the prospect of landing a high draft pick. I’m talking about the internet’s favorite golf/sports influencer.